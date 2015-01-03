Indonesia govt to investigate all Indonesia AirAsia flight schedules - official

JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's transport ministry
will investigate all Indonesia AirAsia flight
schedules from Monday, a government official told Reuters on
Saturday, as part of a government probe into the passenger jet
that crashed.
"We are going to investigate all AirAsia flight schedules,"
Djoko Muratmodjo, acting general director for air navigation in
the transport ministry said. "Hopefully we can start on next
Monday. We won't focus on licences, just schedules."
"It might be possible to revoke AirAsia's license in
Indonesia," Muratmodjo added.
Ships searching for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet
that crashed with 162 people on board have pinpointed two "big
objects" on the sea floor, the head of Indonesia's search and
rescue agency said on Saturday.
Indonesia AirAsia CEO Sunu Widyatmoko told reporters the
company would cooperate with the government investigation, but
declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Kim Coghill)