UPDATE 2-Missing AirAsia plane young, basic, hard-working

(recasts, adds detail on absence of real-time engine
diagnostics)
By Tim Hepher and Andrew Callus
LONDON/PARIS Dec 28 The AirAsia plane that went
missing on Sunday is young by commercial aircraft standards. It
has also worked hard and lacks real time engine diagnostics, in
accordance with its role as a short-haul aircraft.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501, an Airbus 320-200 with 162
people aboard, lost contact with Jakarta air traffic control at
6:17 a.m. (2317 GMT) after taking off from Surabaya airport in
Indonesia bound for Singapore, officials said. The pilots had
asked to change course to avoid bad weather.
The Airbus A320-200 was delivered to its operator in 2008.
It had recorded 23,000 flight hours on 13,600 flights,
manufacturer Airbus said in a statement.
Those figures make the plane between six and seven years old
against an industry lifecycle standard of 25 years, operating on
a work cycle averaging more than six flights a day since it
began service.
The aircraft's engines were made by French-American venture
CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and
Safran.
AirAsia subscribes to a GE maintenance service that may
include real-time diagnostics or monitoring, according to the GE
website.
Such systems are mainly used on long haul flights and can
provide clues to airlines and investigators when things go
wrong. A GE spokesman told Reuters: "This particular aircraft
did not have the real-time remote engine diagnostics service".
AirAsia said the aircraft had undergone its last scheduled
maintenance on Nov. 16.
More than 6,000 A320-200s are in service. They are designed
to be used intensively on short routes and compete with the
Boeing 737.
Earlier in December, the European Aviation Safety Agency
(EASA) ordered a change in procedure for all A320 jets after
computers onboard a similar A321 aircraft thought it was about
to stall and pushed the nose downwards -- which is the standard
way of preventing an upset -- just as pilots were trying to
level off after climbing to their intended cruise height.
The incident happened after certain sensors iced up in bad
weather. It is thought to be the only one of its kind since the
A320 entered service in 1988, but resulted in a special bulletin
to operators from Airbus, which was later made compulsory by
EASA.
In the worst scenario, pilots would not be able to stop the
automatic reaction, which could result in loss of control of the
airplane, EASA said.
So far there is no indication what may have caused the
AirAsia jet to go missing. Statistically, most accidents get
blamed on a combination of factors, and it is rare for accident
reports to isolate one single cause.
Commercial web tracking data suggested Flight QZ8501 had
been in level flight for some time when it disappeared from
radar, rather than at the top of the climb when the reported
anomaly -- although rare -- is most likely to take place.
An Airbus spokesman declined to comment on the EASA
directive, saying it was too early to speculate ahead of any
investigation.
France's BEA crash investigation agency, which assists in
the investigation of any air crash involving an Airbus aircraft
because the company is France-based, said it was sending two
officials to Jakarta accompanied by two experts from Airbus.
The U.S.-based National Transportation Safety Board said it
was monitoring the search for the plane and stood ready to
assist Indonesia if needed.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in Jakarta; Editing
by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)