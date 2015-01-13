Indonesia official confirms AirAsia jet's cockpit voice recorder found

JAKARTA Jan 13 An Indonesian air transport
investigator confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder from the
wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet was retrieved from
the Java Sea on Tuesday.
When asked if the so-called black box was found, Santoso
Sayogo, an investigator at the National Transportation Safety
Committee, told Reuters: "We can confirm".
Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of
Surabaya to Singapore. All 162 people on board were killed.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alex Richardson)