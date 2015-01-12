Indonesian divers retrieve AirAsia flight data recorder from sea

JAKARTA Jan 12 A team of Indonesian navy divers
retrieved on Monday the flight data recorder from an AirAsia
airliner that crashed two weeks ago, killing all 162
people on board, a government official said.
"This morning I had an official report from the national
transportation safety committee. At 7:11 we had succeeded in
lifting the part of the black box known as the flight data
recorder," Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, head of the search and
rescue agency, told a news conference.
"We are still trying to find the cockpit voice recorder."
Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens over the northern
Java Sea on Dec. 28, less than half-way into a two-hour flight
from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Cindy Silviana, Gayatri Suroyo
and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)