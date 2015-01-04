UPDATE 3-Weather frustrates AirAsia search divers, no "pings" detected

* Five large underwater object believed to be part of plane
* Diving operations suspended due to bad weather
* No "pings" detected from black box
* Meteorological bureau: Weather "worrying" on day of crash
* Singapore says airline had proper permits for flight
By Fergus Jensen and Fransiska Nangoy
PANGKALAN BUN/SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan 4 Bad
weather forced divers trying to identify sunken wreckage from a
crashed AirAsia passenger jet to abort their mission on Sunday
and Indonesian officials said they had not yet picked up any
signals from the lost plane's "black box".
Indonesia's meteorological agency has said seasonal tropical
storms probably contributed to last Sunday's crash and the
weather has persistently hampered efforts to recover bodies and
find the cockpit voice and flight data recorders that may
explain why the Airbus A320-200 plunged into the sea.
"Conditions did not allow diving operations," the head of
Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Fransiskus Bambang
Soelistyo, told a news conference in Jakarta. "Our priority is
to dive in the location we suspect parts of the plane to be."
Flight QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea about 40 minutes
after taking off last Sunday from Indonesia's second-largest
city Surabaya en route for Singapore. There were no survivors.
The main focus of the search is about 90 nautical miles off
the coast of Borneo island, where five large objects believed to
be parts of the plane -- the largest about 18 metres (59 feet)
long -- have been pinpointed by ships using sonar.
"Based on past experience, the black box is not far from the
plane debris we have found," Soelistyo said. But he added that
none of the searching ships had detected any "pings", the
locator signals the black box should transmit after a crash.
Until investigators can examine the black box recorders the
cause of the crash remains a mystery, but the area is known for
intense seasonal storms. BMKG, Indonesia's meteorological
agency, has said bad weather may have caused ice to form on the
aircraft's engines.
"The flight document provided by the BMKG office shows
fairly worrying weather conditions for the aircraft at cruising
level on the chosen route," the agency said in a report.
BAD WEATHER
Both flight recorders are located near the tail of the
Airbus, but it was unclear whether that part of the aircraft was
among the debris found on the seabed.
"Based on the finding of pieces of debris it looks like the
body of the aircraft split or cracked and was separated from its
tail," said Air Force Lt Col Johnson Supriyadi, a search and
rescue official co-ordinating the operation from the southern
Borneo town of Pangkalan Bun.
The suspected wreckage is lying in water around 30 metres
deep, which experts say should make it relatively
straightforward to recover.
Nine ships from four countries have converged on the area,
with teams of divers including seven Russian experts standing
ready, but strong winds and four-metre high waves have kept
progress agonisingly slow.
"There's a storm ... Earlier, four divers were transferred
to (Indonesian navy ship) KRI Banda Aceh but they cancelled the
diving because the sea currents were too strong," said a Reuters
photographer on board one vessel.
Second Sergeant Akhyar of the search and rescue agency
described what it was like being winched onto the deck of a ship
to collect bodies in such conditions.
"The wind makes you spin and I'm quite light, so I get blown
left and right, swinging," he said.
BODIES MAY BE IN FUSELAGE
Thirty-four bodies of the mostly Indonesian passengers and
crew have so far been recovered, including some still strapped
in their seats. Many more may be still trapped in the fuselage
of the aircraft.
"This big part of the plane, we still have hope that victims
are still inside the body of the plane," said Soelistiyo, adding
that he was referring to one of the five objects found.
The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the
AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate flies from at
least 15 destinations across the sprawling archipelago.
The airline has come under pressure from Indonesian
authorities, who have suspended its Surabaya to Singapore
operations saying the carrier only had a licence to fly the
route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Indonesia AirAsia said it would co-operate with the
transport ministry while it investigates the licence.
A joint statement from Singapore's civil aviation authority
(CAAS) and Changi Airport Group said that AirAsia had the
necessary approvals to operate a daily flight between Surabaya
and Singapore.
