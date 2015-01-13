Divers retrieve cockpit voice recorder of crashed AirAsia jet-MetroTV

JAKARTA Jan 13 Divers on Tuesday retrieved the black box cockpit voice recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet, Indonesian news channel MetroTV said quoting a transport ministry official.

The black box was found near the location where the flight data recorder was retrieved on Monday.

The cockpit voice recorder was on board an Indonesian navy vessel and expected to be sent to the capital, Jakarta, for analysis, the report said.

The Airbus A320-200 airliner lost contact with air traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)