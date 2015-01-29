AirAsia jet was in sound condition before crash - investigators

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
JAKARTA Jan 29 The AirAsia passenger jet that crashed into the sea last month killing all 162 people was in sound condition and all crew members were properly certified, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee said on Thursday.
Mardjono Siswosuwarno, head investigator for the National Transportation Safety Committee, told reporters the flight data recorder provided a "pretty clear picture" of what happened in the last moments of AirAsia Flight QZ8501.
He added that the first officer was flying the plane at the time of the accident, which killed all 162 people on board. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Fergus Jensen and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad