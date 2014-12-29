Allianz is lead reinsurer to missing AirAsia plane

HONG KONG Dec 29 German insurer Allianz
is the lead re-insurer, through one of its divisions,
to the AirAsia plane that went missing on Sunday and is presumed
to have crashed off the Indonesian coast with 162 people on
board, the company said on Monday.
"We can confirm that Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty UK
(AGCS) is the lead reinsurer for AirAsia, for aviation
hull and liability insurance," an Allianz spokeswoman said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
AGCS is also the lead liability insurer for Malaysian
Airlines, which lost two aircrafts earlier this year, one of
which shot down while flying over Ukraine. The other has not
been found.
