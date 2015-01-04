Indonesia search and rescue chief says fifth object found from AirAsia jet crash

JAKARTA Jan 4 Indonesia search and rescue teams
hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet have located a
fifth large object on the seabed, agency chief Fransiskus
Bambang Soelistyo told reporters on Sunday.
The Indonesia AirAsia Airbus AIR.PA A320-200
plunged into the Java Sea one week ago while en route from
Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore with 162
people on board. No survivors have been found.
Bad weather was again hindering the search teams with diving
suspended, said Soelistyo, adding that 31 bodies of the mostly
Indonesian passengers and crew now having been recovered.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Michael Taylor; Editing by Alex Richardson)