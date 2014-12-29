Indonesia to review local AirAsia operations to improve safety

JAKARTA Dec 29 Indonesia will review the
operations of Indonesia AirAsia, the local unit of
Malaysia's AirAsia, after one of its jets carrying 162
people went missing on Sunday, presumed crashed in the Java Sea.
"We will review AirAsia Indonesia to make sure its
performance can be better in the future," Indonesian
Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters on Monday.
"Much will be reviewed in terms of its business operations
and in terms of air transportation business, so that there are
safety improvements."
Shares in parent budget airline AirAsia fell more
than 7.8 percent on Monday to 2.71 ringgit, the biggest one-day
drop in more than three years.
