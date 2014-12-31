Indonesian sonar shows suspected body of AirAsia plane on sea bed - WSJ

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals says its Indian JV to build 6 new air separation plants
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
Dec 31 Indonesia's search-and-rescue agency has obtained a sonar image it says may be the body of the missing AirAsia jet at the bottom of the Java Sea, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.
The newspaper quoted the agency as saying the image appeared to show an airplane upside down in 24-30 meters of water.
Flight QZ8501, carrying 162 people, vanished on Sunday about 40 minutes into its flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Michael Perry)
PARIS, April 20 Up to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb after their mothers took a treatment against epilepsy and bipolar disorders known as valproate between 1967 and 2016, France's drug regulator said.
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33 billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in Berlin.