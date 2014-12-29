RPT-Aviation's deadly 2014, yet safety record improving

(Adds graphic link)
By Tim Hepher
LONDON Dec 29 The loss of Indonesia AirAsia
Flight QZ8501 would cap one of the deadliest years in civil
aviation for almost a decade - yet experts say the industry's
underlying safety record is improving.
The statistics underscore a year of tragic contrasts
dominated by two Malaysian catastrophes and a handful of
weather-related incidents, yet a record-low number of crashes.
Even before an Indonesia AirAsia Airbus 320 jet
with 162 people on board went missing in bad weather on Sunday
between the Indonesian city of Surabaya and Singapore, some 762
people had lost their lives in seven fatal accidents this year.
If the Indonesian-registered aircraft is confirmed to have
crashed killing all on board, the accident would make 2014 the
worst year for loss of life in civil aviation since 2005, when
1,014 people were killed in passenger accidents, according to
the Netherlands-based Aviation Safety Network.
But the number of fatal accidents in 2014 would stand at
only eight, if Flight QZ8501 is included, compared with 24 in
2005. This would be the lowest in memory, reflecting the
peculiar nature of this year's disasters.
"Remarkably, 2014 has the lowest number for passenger flight
accidents in modern aviation history," said Harro Ranter,
founder and director of Aviation Safety Network, which runs an
independent database.
A combined total of 537 people were on board Malaysian
Airlines' Flight MH370, which went missing on March 8 and has
not been found, and Flight MH17 which was shot down over Ukraine
on July 17.
More than 160 people lost their lives in two bad weather
incidents in July: 48 when a Transasia Airways aircraft tried to
land in Taiwan and 116 when a Swiftair jet operated by Air
Algerie crashed in northern Mali.
Airlines and manufacturers contend that aviation is the
safest form of transport amid improvements in aircraft design,
training and infrastructure.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents about 250 airlines, said earlier this month that 2014
was among the safest when measured against the volume of
traffic.
In 2009, according to IATA, there was one "hull loss" for
every 1.5 million flights, which translates to 0.67 for every 1
million flights.
As of 30 September, the 2014 jet hull loss rate stood at
0.22 per million flights. The average rate for IATA members,
which does not include most low-cost airlines, was 0.37 over the
last five years, according to the Geneva-based organization. Its
figures only include Western-built jets.
However, safety authorities say accidents involving a loss
of control, such as those which sometimes occur during severe
weather, are nearly always catastrophic even though they are
also rare.
In 2013, only three percent of accidents involved a loss of
control during flight, but these accounted for 60 percent of
that year's fatalities, according to the U.N. International
Civil Aviation Organization.
