UPDATE 3-Indonesia says "pings" detected in search for AirAsia flight recorders

* Investigator believes pings are from black box
* Signals picked up 1 km from submerged tail
* Poor weather again impedes search and dive efforts
* Five more airlines flew routes without permits
(Adds quotes, airlines suspended from some routes)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Charlotte Greenfield
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia/JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) -
I ndonesian search and rescue teams hunting for the wreck of an
AirAsia passenger jet detected pings they believed were from the
plane's black box flight recorders on Friday, 12 days after it
went missing with 162 people on board.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens
on Dec. 28, less than half way into a two-hour flight from
Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
There were no survivors.
Forty-eight bodies, including at least two still strapped to
their seats, have been found in waters off Borneo, but strong
winds and high waves have hampered efforts to reach larger
pieces of suspected wreckage detected by sonar on the sea floor.
The Airbus A320-200 carries the cockpit voice and
flight data recorders, key to the investigation into why the
airliner crashed, near the tail of the plane.
However, officials said it looked increasingly likely that
they had become separated during the disaster.
"We detected signals about 1 km away from the location of
the tail," search and rescue agency coordinator Supriyadi told
reporters in Pangkalan Bun, the southern Borneo town closest to
the crash site.
"Reports from the field confirm that pings are from the
black box, because once the search team were out of a 500 m
range, they could no longer hear it," he added.
"Tomorrow we will continue searching by air. We will add
ships to the search. We will deploy divers to investigate more
objects that have been detected but not yet identified."
The search operation so far appears to have relied heavily
on sonar imagery and divers to locate the black boxes, but
industry experts have questioned whether acoustic equipment,
especially designed to pick up signals from underwater locator
beacons, should have been employed more in the initial phase.
If and when the recorders are located and taken to Jakarta
for analysis, it could take up to two weeks to download data,
investigators said, although the information could be accessed
in as little as two days if the devices are not badly damaged.
While the cause of the crash is not known, the national
weather bureau has said seasonal tropical storms common in the
area were likely to be a factor.
WEATHER THWARTS EFFORTS AGAIN
Poor weather and visibility thwarted hopes on Friday of
using balloons to lift the tail section from the seabed.
"We haven't been able to get inside the tail yet," said Rudi
Hartanto, a navy diver and underwater video team leader who dove
twice in the morning and filmed frogmen attaching balloons.
"At the most we can just fit our heads in, but can't see
anything because the visibility is low. We haven't seen any
black box ... We are not sure if the black box is there."
The tail was found on Wednesday, upturned on the sea bed
about 30 km (20 miles) from the plane's last known location at a
depth of around 30 metres.
The head of the search and rescue agency, Fransiskus Bambang
Soelistyo, told reporters that two bodies had been found still
attached to their seats, with local television reporting that
one of the recovered seats was from the cockpit.
"Looking for victims is still our main priority besides the
black box," he said.
Relatives of the victims have urged authorities to make
finding the remains of their loved ones the priority.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by the Malaysia-based
AirAsia budget group, has come under pressure from the
authorities in Jakarta since the crash.
The transport ministry has suspended the carrier's
Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying it only had permission to fly
the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Flight QZ8501 took off on a Sunday, though the ministry said
this had no bearing on the accident.
On Friday, the Transport Ministry announced it had found
five other airlines had violated rules by flying some routes
without permits, and that they would be prevented from using
those routes until they obtained the necessary documentation.
They included state carrier Garuda Indonesia and
private airline Lion Air.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Nicholas Owen, Michael
Taylor, Eveline Danubrata, Wilda Asmarini and Nilufar Rizki in
Jakarta and Fransiska Nangoy in Surabaya; Writing by Nick
Macfie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)