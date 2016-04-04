Planes collide on Indonesian runway, no casualties

JAKARTA, April 4 Two planes collided on a runway
at a city airport in the Indonesian capital late on Monday,
forcing passengers to evacuate using inflatable ramps.
No casualties were reported, according to a statement from
the transportation ministry.
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Batik Air, the full-service arm
of one of Asia's biggest airline operators Lion Air Group, was
attempting to take off from Halim Perdanakusuma airport when its
wing clipped the tail of a smaller plane being towed off the
runway.
"All passengers and crew were safely evacuated," the
transportation ministry said in a statement, adding the airport,
which services mainly domestic flights, would be closed until
further notice.
TV images showed the wing of the Batik Air aircraft in
flames as fire trucks and ambulances gathered on the runway.
Indonesia has seen a boom in air travel and budget carriers
have proliferated at among the fastest paces in the region.
But airport infrastructure in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy has struggled to keep pace. Indonesia has experienced
two major air crashes since late 2014, when an Air Asia plane
carrying 162 passengers crashed into the Java Sea.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by John Stonestreet)