Shares of coal miners Bumi, Berau rises after London vote

JAKARTA Feb 22 Shares of PT Bumi Resources jumped as much as 6.5 percent on Friday after a vote by shareholders of its holding company Bumi Plc that could mark the end to a battle for control that has weighed on the stock.

Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of London-listed Bumi Plc, lost his bid to oust the coal miner's board on Thursday, after a public showdown with his one-time colleagues the Bakrie family.

Shares of coal miner Berau coal, another unit of Bumi Plc, rose as much as 8.3 percent.

Bumi Resource's shares have risen around 60 percent so far this year, easily outperforming the Jakarta index that was up 7 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)