UPDATE 1-Indonesia says bond dealers must avoid conflicts of interest

* Primary dealers must 'safeguard' partnership with govt
* Govt can revoke appointment if dealers break the rules
* Govt to look at track record of dealership applicants
* Fin ministry cut ties with JPMorgan after research
downgrade
By Eveline Danubrata and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Jan 11 Indonesia's finance ministry,
which recently cut its business ties with JPMorgan Chase & Co
, announced new rules that require primary bond dealers
to "safeguard" their partnership with the government and avoid
conflicts of interest.
The regulation is likely to add to analysts' concern about
moves to strike back over unfavourable investment commentary
after Indonesia punished the U.S. bank for its downgrade of the
country's stocks in November.
Primary dealers "have the duty to safeguard the partnership
with the Indonesian government based on professionalism,
integrity, the avoidance of conflict of interest, and looking at
the interests of the Republic of Indonesia," according to
documents uploaded to the ministry's website on Wednesday.
The documents, dated Dec. 30, said the finance minister can
revoke the appointment of a primary dealer if it does not
fulfill the stated conditions.
The finance minister also has the authority to accept or
reject an application to be a primary dealer by taking into
consideration the track record of the bank or securities firm,
including its working experience with the ministry.
A primary dealer is a bank or a securities firm appointed by
the finance minister that can buy government bonds in auctions
and resell them in the secondary market. Indonesia had 19 such
dealers as of Nov. 25.
Foreigners hold more than 37 percent of Indonesia's
government bonds. The local capital market lacks depth and
liquidity, making the perception of foreign investors
particularly important for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The Finance Ministry dropped the JPMorgan's services as a
primary dealer for domestic sovereign bonds and as an
underwriter for bonds sold to the global market. The bank also
no longer receives certain transfers of state revenue.
Suahasil Nazara, the head of the ministry's fiscal policy
office, on Jan. 4 defended the penalising of JPMorgan, saying
its research was "not credible and not objective".
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)