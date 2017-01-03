UPDATE 2-Indonesia penalizes JPMorgan for negative report in latest emerging markets skirmish

(Adds details on other bank controversies in emerging markets)
By Nilufar Rizki, Eveline Danubrata and David Henry
JAKARTA/NEW YORK Jan 3 Indonesia has cut some
ties with JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank's research
analysts issued a negative report on the country, the latest in
a series of skirmishes between Wall Street banks and governments
in emerging markets.
Indonesia will no longer use JPMorgan as a primary bond
dealer and has also revoked a special designation that allows it
to perform certain banking services, Suahasil Nazara, head of
the Ministry of Finance's fiscal policy office, told Reuters on
Tuesday.
It is the second time recently that JPMorgan's research arm
has drawn ire from the Indonesian government, and highlights the
inevitable conflicts banks face when their analysts express a
negative view on a country or company that their investment
bankers are trying to court.
In other cases, banks have altered research reports, lost
lucrative contracts or parted ways with analysts following
controversies about their negative opinions.
JPMorgan did the right thing by not backing down from its
report, said Roy C. Smith, a finance and management professor at
New York University's business school. The bank stands to lose
relatively little in Indonesia, where it does not have much
financial exposure.
"(It's) a mistake by Indonesia, which needs JPMorgan's
support and advice more than the bank needs Indonesia," Smith
said. "No effort by governments unhappy with research calls to
'discipline' the banks have been successful, though efforts are
made from time to time to satisfy local political expectations."
Global banks made changes to how they perform research in
2003, after a sweeping settlement with then-New York Attorney
General Eliot Spitzer and U.S. regulators. They erected hard
barriers between analysts and bankers and altered compensation
structures to prevent conflicts of interest from affecting
research.
But the conflicts persist. Although pressure is usually less
explicit than what JPMorgan faces in Indonesia, banks ranging
from Morgan Stanley in China to Banco Santander
in Brazil have faced similar rows with governments in emerging
markets.
In JPMorgan's case, analysts led by Adrian Mowat downgraded
their investment recommendation on Indonesia stocks to
"underweight" from "overweight" in a Nov. 13 note, and also
downgraded Brazil equities to "neutral."
They cited higher risk premiums for emerging markets after
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, predicting that
higher volatility might stop or reverse flows into fixed-income
assets.
The analysts characterized the recommendation as merely a
"tactical" response to Trump's victory. They noted that
economies in both Indonesia and Brazil are improving, with lower
policy rates likely to support valuations for 2017.
Nazara, of Indonesia's finance ministry, said JPMorgan's
analysis "did not make sense" because it gave Brazil a better
rating than Indonesia, despite what he said was a more stable
political situation in the Southeast Asian nation.
"We have asked them to clarify their assessment," Nazara
said. "They've explained to us, but we found their argument not
credible. It's not that we think we're so great, but we look at
ourselves and we look at other countries' economies."
"Our mindset is, if you're doing business here in Indonesia,
the spirit is to maintain stability. Don't create unnecessary
volatility to create business," he added.
After performing what Nazara described as a "comprehensive
review," Indonesia decided to drop JPMorgan as a primary dealer
and a so-called perception bank. A 2006 government decree says
perception banks are appointed by the finance minister to
receive transfers of state revenue not related to imports,
including tax, onshore excise and non-tax revenue.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman said on Tuesday that it continued to
operate its business in Indonesia as usual.
"The impact on our clients is minimal, and we continue to
work with the Ministry of Finance to resolve the matter," she
said by email.
JPMorgan strategists have had a "neutral" recommendation on
emerging market government bonds, including those of Indonesia,
since before the election, a JPMorgan spokesman said.
Robert Pakpahan, Indonesia's director general for budget
financing and risk management, told reporters on Tuesday that
JPMorgan's research should not have a major impact on
Indonesia's future bond issuance, but the sanction on JPMorgan
would remain in place "until we say otherwise."
In 2015, Indonesia's then-finance minister said that
JPMorgan had been "sanctioned" for a negative report
recommending less exposure to government bonds, but did not
explain what the sanctions involved. [reut.rs/2iF58uK
]
Banks have encountered a variety of problems managing
conflicts in emerging markets.
In another high-profile skirmish in 2006, Morgan Stanley's
head economist in Asia, Andy Xie, left the bank after a critical
email he sent about Singapore was leaked. In 2014, Banco
Santander publicly fired an analyst who had published a critical
note about Brazil's economic policies.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc lost a lucrative underwriting
mandate for South Korea's Kookmin Bank in 2008 after
one of its analysts issued a sell recommendation on the shares.
More recently, Goldman has been embroiled in a scandal regarding
the way it courted Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, while
JPMorgan has faced probes into its hiring children of Chinese
officials to gain an edge in the country.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta
and David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by Gayatri
Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and
Michael Flaherty and Anna Irrera in New York; Writing by Lauren
Tara LaCapra; Editing by Will Waterman and Nick Zieminski)