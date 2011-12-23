Citi bounces back to top Indonesia debt deal table

* Citigroup tops the debt underwriting table-Reuters data
* Citi secures No.2 spot for equity offering table-Reuters
data
JAKARTA Dec 23 Citigroup Inc in
Indonesia bounced back from a banking scandal this year to top
the underwriting league table for the country's international
bond sales, using a dedicated team to secure the bulk of
government and state-owned enterprise deals.
It was a coup by the U.S. bank over Swiss banks Credit
Suisse and UBS, which have a more
established corporate presence in Indonesia and regularly won
mandates for government-related deals in the past, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The deals came despite a setback for Citi in May, when the
central bank banned the U.S. unit from adding new credit card
clients for two years and new customers for its premium wealth
services for a year.
The bans stemmed from a case of alleged embezzlement by a
Citibank relationship manager and the death of a client
following questioning by external debt collectors working on
behalf of Citi.
Germany's Deutsche Bank underwrote most stock
offerings in 2011 based on value, while Citi came second.
Other leading investment banks Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley are buying local brokerages to tap buoyant
capital markets in a process likely to accelerate because Fitch
Ratings last week upgraded Indonesia's status to investment
grade.
"Our key success this year is that we are a full services
banking house and we tailored the deal based on the clients'
needs," said Tigor M Siahaan, Citi Indonesia's chief country
officer.
"Some (banks) can only offer IPO's and could only place
emphasis on it but Citi can step back and offer other ways," he
said.
The bank last year set up a team to focus on getting deals
from state-owned enterprises, popular with a government looking
to benefit from initial public offerings and rights issues.
Citi reaped the reward when the government picked it to help
sell $1 billion of Islamic bonds and state utility PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara chose the bank to handle its $1 billion Global
bonds issue launched on two consecutive days in November at the
height of the Eurozone crisis.
"Markets were very volatile and the window was very narrow
but we managed to capture the demand," said Kunardy Lie,
Citigroup Indonesia's head of global banking, who handled both
deals that together attracted demand of $12 billion.
Citigroup also scored several big equity offerings this year
including the country's biggest IPO by flag carrier PT Garuda
Indonesia that raised 4.75 trillion rupiah ($523.7
million).
The bank also helped manage a $1.3 billion rights issue by
the nation's largest bank PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's
second biggest rights issue ever.
The lender stood third in the country's international bond
sales table in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters' Deal
Intelligence.
"We have a good pipeline next year also for both but I think
it's going to be cautious year due to global uncertainty," Lie
added.