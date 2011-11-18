Barry Callebaut to build joint Indonesia cocoa plant

JAKARTA Nov 18 Barry Callebaut,
the world's top chocolate maker, said on Friday it is setting up
a $33 million joint venture for a cocoa processing plant in
Indonesia, in a latest move to boost domestic grinding in the
world's third-largest cocoa producer.
Government tax incentives, including export tariffs and
investment tax holidays, have boosted domestic cocoa grinding
this year, and is seen cutting bean exports in Southeast Asia's
largest economy in the coming years.
Barry Callebaut will own 60 percent of the partnership,
which will include a processing plant in Sulawesi province, that
will have an initial grinding capacity of 28,000 tonnes per
year, the group said on its website.
The remaining 40 pct will be owned by PT Comextra Majora, a
diversified soft commodities trader and a leading exporter of
cocoa from Indonesia.
The new company will be called PT Barry Callebaut Comextra
Indonesia, and operations are due to start at the Sulawesi plant
in early 2013.
Barry Callebaut provides liquid chocolate, coatings, cocoa
powder and the like to food manufacturers such as Nestle
and Hershey, which often opt for outsourcing
of chocolate production to cut costs.
Indonesia plans to triple domestic cocoa consumption over
the next three years to boost the local manufacturing industry,
which could impact exports from the world's No. 3 producer, an
industry ministry official said last month.
Indonesian grinders are forecast to process 400,000 tonnes
of beans into chocolate ingredients in 2012, up 43 percent from
this year's 280,000 tonnes, to meet growing demand from
consumers in Asia at a time when demand in Europe and the United
States may falter.
Indonesia is also attracting companies such as U.S. giant
Cargill, which plans to invest $113 million to set up
a cocoa grinding plant in Sulawesi.
