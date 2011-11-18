Barry Callebaut to build joint Indonesia cocoa plant

JAKARTA Nov 18 Barry Callebaut, the world's top chocolate maker, said on Friday it is setting up a $33 million joint venture for a cocoa processing plant in Indonesia, in a latest move to boost domestic grinding in the world's third-largest cocoa producer.

Government tax incentives, including export tariffs and investment tax holidays, have boosted domestic cocoa grinding this year, and is seen cutting bean exports in Southeast Asia's largest economy in the coming years.

Barry Callebaut will own 60 percent of the partnership, which will include a processing plant in Sulawesi province, that will have an initial grinding capacity of 28,000 tonnes per year, the group said on its website.

The remaining 40 pct will be owned by PT Comextra Majora, a diversified soft commodities trader and a leading exporter of cocoa from Indonesia.

The new company will be called PT Barry Callebaut Comextra Indonesia, and operations are due to start at the Sulawesi plant in early 2013.

Barry Callebaut provides liquid chocolate, coatings, cocoa powder and the like to food manufacturers such as Nestle and Hershey, which often opt for outsourcing of chocolate production to cut costs.

Indonesia plans to triple domestic cocoa consumption over the next three years to boost the local manufacturing industry, which could impact exports from the world's No. 3 producer, an industry ministry official said last month.

Indonesian grinders are forecast to process 400,000 tonnes of beans into chocolate ingredients in 2012, up 43 percent from this year's 280,000 tonnes, to meet growing demand from consumers in Asia at a time when demand in Europe and the United States may falter.

Indonesia is also attracting companies such as U.S. giant Cargill, which plans to invest $113 million to set up a cocoa grinding plant in Sulawesi. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Alison Birrane)