Indonesia's Gresik copper smelter shut due to technical issues, restart date unclear

TOKYO/MELBOURNE, July 16 Indonesian copper
smelter Gresik has shut down due to a technical problem and it
is not clear when the smelter will reopen, a spokesman at
majority owner Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on
Thursday.
Takuya Kitamura said that the shutdown at the smelter was
due to a broken pipe system, but he was not able to give a
timetable for how long the outage would last.
Mitsubishi Materials owns 60.5 percent of the operator of
the facility, PT Smelting. The Indonesian unit of U.S.-based
Freeport-McMoRan Inc holds a 25 percent stake.
Two sources with knowledge of the shutdown said the plant
has already been shut for several weeks, and that they expected
the closure to last for at least one more.
The Gresik smelter produced 230,000 tonnes of refined copper
last year running at about 75 percent of its capacity.
"They were hoping to get it fixed, but they couldn't.
Another week or so and it would nearly be a month," said a
trader in Asia.
"It hasn't hurt them too much because of the slowdown in
Indonesia, during Ramadan, when people tend to push back on
deliveries. Still, it's gone on long enough now that ... it
probably will affect deliveries."
Kitamura was not able to say whether the company was looking
for alternatives for themselves or their customers for sourcing
replacement supply.
Traders said that customers were unlikely to be hurt, since
PT Smelting could easily buy metal from an amply supplied spot
market to replace any contracted shipments.
Other stakeholders in PT Smelting are Mitsubishi Corp
with 9.5 percent, and Nippon Mining and Metals, a unit
of Nippon Mining Holdings, with 5 percent.
