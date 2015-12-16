UPDATE 1-Indonesia's house speaker submits resignation amid scandal

(Adds quotes, comments, background)
JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia's parliament speaker
resigned on Wednesday amid a major scandal in which he is
accused of trying to extort shares worth $1.8 billion from an
international mining company to ensure its contract extension.
Speaker Setya Novanto has denied the allegations, including
that he used President Joko Widodo's name in his dealings with
executives from the local unit of Freeport McMoran Inc, one of
the world's biggest copper and gold mining companies.
The case has focused public scrutiny on Indonesia's
parliament, which the anti-corruption group Transparency
International calls one of the most corrupt institutions in a
corrupt country, and could erode investor confidence in
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"To preserve the dignity and honor of Indonesia's house of
representatives, and to create public order, I hereby declare my
resignation as chairman of the House of Representatives for the
period of 2014-2019," Novanto, who plans to remain a deputy,
said in a letter to a parliamentary committee.
"This letter is the basis for us to immediately close the
hearing because this is in line with the formulation of the
verdict that would have been taken by the ethics committee,"
said Sarifuddin Sudding, a member of the parliamentary ethics
committee.
Before the letter was made public, 15 out of 17 committee
members had announced their views of Novanto's conduct, with
nine saying he was guilty of "moderate ethical violations" and
six saying "heavy ethical violations".
Novanto, who did not attend the committee hearing in person,
was not immediately available for comment.
The government has sought to distance itself from the
controversy, with President Widodo calling on authorities to
conduct a transparent investigation into the allegations. The
attorney general's office is also looking into the case.
Novanto has faced mounting public pressure to resign from
his position after Energy Minister Sudirman Said last month went
public with a recording of a conversation between the speaker
and the CEO of Freeport Indonesia.
Novanto allegedly told the company executive that, in return
for company shares, he could ensure the miner's contract would
be extended from 2021 to 2041.
Freeport Indonesia must sell the Indonesian government a
greater share of its Grasberg copper and gold mine, one of the
world's biggest, under regulations passed last year by the
previous administration.
The government already has a 9.36 percent stake in
Freeport's Indonesian operations, and is due to take another
10.64 percent stake.
U.S.-based Freeport sought the contract extension to give it
legal certainty before investing billions of dollars in the
Grasberg mine.
