Indonesia says crude output recovers after brief haze disruption

JAKARTA, March 25 Indonesia's production of crude oil has recovered to above 800,000 barrels per day (bpd), as Chevron resumed operations after a brief stoppage last week due to haze from forest fires, said an official at energy regulator SKKMigas.

"We aren't facing the impact of the haze any more. It's already back to normal," SKKMigas operations deputy Muliawan told reporters, adding that output from the country's top crude producer Chevron had also returned to normal and was now around 308,000 bpd.

He said crude output was between 801,000 and 804,000 bpd, up from around 790,000 bpd last week. But that is still down from Indonesia's target output of around 870,000 bpd this year.

Muliawan also said production had declined by 1,600 bpd at ExxonMobil Corp's Cepu block due to scheduled maintenance, which was due to last for only a few days. Normal output at Cepu was around 27,000 bpd. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)