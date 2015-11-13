Indonesia crude output seen at about 790,000 bpd in 2015 -official

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia expects its average crude output to be around 790,000 barrels per day in 2015, below a previous target of 825,000 bpd, an energy ministry official said on Friday.
"It's below target because Cepu peak production is delayed," upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) deputy chairman Muhammad Zikrullah told reporters.
The Cepu block, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, will reach peak output of 165,000 bpd in January, added Zikrullah, delayed from an earlier peak output target of October. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.