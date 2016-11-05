Amid South China Sea tension, defence exporters flock to Indonesia

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 5 From rescue helicopters to air
surveillance equipment, defence manufacturers jostled in Jakarta
this week to claim one of the region's biggest prizes: a slice
of Indonesia's shopping list as the country updates its ageing
air and sea security capability.
While it is not part of the dispute over claims in the South
China Sea, Indonesia objects to China's claim to waters around
the Natuna Islands and has been ramping up military exercises
and patrols in the region.
At this year's annual defence gathering, just weeks after
the largest Indonesian exercise to date off the Natuna
archipelago, corridors were jammed and industry executives
reported one of their busiest years at a time of high interest
across the region after a lull of over five years.
Indonesia, which faced a U.S. arms embargo until just over a
decade ago, has yet to nail down a winner for the highest
profile item on its wish list - a squadron of jets to replace
its ageing Northrop F-5 fighters, as talks continue with Russia
to buy Sukhoi Su-35 jets.
Rival contenders for the deal include the Saab Gripen combat
jet, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin's F-16s,
according to industry stakeholders. Most offers include the jets
and industrial cooperation.
"The situation here is obviously concentrating people's
minds," said Robert Hewson, spokesman for Saab.
"So we have found a lot of interest in people talking to us
about our radar products, our airborne surveillance products,
because they need to be able to extend their horizons."
Indonesian President Joko Widodo had promised to double the
country's defence budget, clean up procurement and modernize its
ageing military equipment. Since he took office, the country's
total defence spending has jumped around 26 percent - though
next year should actually see a slight dip to 108 trillion
rupiah ($8.3 billion).
Much of the effort, as with other countries in the region,
includes a push to bring skills to Indonesia through joint
ventures and partnerships, like a deal with South Korea which
analysts initially said could cost up to $8 billion, to develop
a mid-level fighter jet programme.
Korea Aerospace Industries said this week it is working with
Indonesia's state-owned aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia
(PTDI) on joint marketing efforts, as well as a drone
development programme for surveillance.
French defence firm Thales said it was getting interest in
its air defence offerings, after selling to Malaysia last year,
as other countries consider how to upgrade existing technology
with lasers to improve accuracy.
Indonesia will also seek to upgrade its heavy-lift
helicopters, and the annual show saw Boeing promoting additional
Apache helicopters and its Chinook.
Indonesia has already ordered eight AH-64E Apache
helicopters.
"Maritime surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities are
moving to the forefront around the world and we certainly see
that in Southeast Asia," a Boeing spokeswoman said.
($1 = 13,078 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; Additional reporting by
Kanupriya Kapoor, Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Eveline Danubrata;
Writing by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Stephen Powell)