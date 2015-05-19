New rules no fix for Indonesia's dollar fixation

* Domestic transactions must be in rupiah from July
* About 10 pct of domestic transactions now in dollars
* Firms say may settle in rupiah but still price in dollar
* Some warn of inflation pressure to counter exchange risk
By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, May 20 As Indonesia prepares to ban
domestic use of the dollar to build faith in its own currency,
it might succeed in taking the greenback out of local hands, but
much of the benefit of the reform will be lost as local heads
still calculate in dollars.
Many businesses say they will still effectively be hostage
to gyrations in Indonesia's volatile rupiah after the new rule
takes effect in July, and inflationary pressures could emerge as
companies try to build in buffers to counter the loss of dollar
certainty.
Distrust of the rupiah, emerging Asia's
worst-performing currency this year, runs deep in an economy
where high interest rates and a history of hyperinflation have
pushed companies to borrow in dollars and also bill in dollars
for many local goods and services.
About 20 percent of office towers in Jakarta charge their
tenants rent in dollars, for example, and Bank Indonesia
estimates about 10 percent of domestic transactions are
conducted in dollars, $6 billion every month.
Mandating use of the rupiah for contracts drawn from July 1
will alleviate some pressure on the currency by reducing a small
amount of dollar demand, but many local businesses say they will
still negotiate and price in dollars, then settle in the local
currency.
State power utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
bills its customers in rupiah, but it needs about
$600 million in foreign currency every month to pay local coal
miners and power producers and to service its loans.
Under the new regulation, PLN's payments to local producers
can no longer be in dollars, and while that would in theory suit
the company, in practice, the rupiah price it pays will still be
determined by dollar exchange rates.
"We are still negotiating, but even when we agree to set the
contract in rupiah, we have to discuss the exchange rate that
will be used," says Tjutju Kurnia, head of treasury at PLN.
Its vendors have liabilities in dollars, she said, so they
have to build in foreign exchange risk.
Some vendors, such as state-controlled coal miner Bukit Asam
, with whom PLN has two power purchase contracts, have
already adopted settlement in rupiah, but they still quote
prices in dollars.
Bukit Asam's corporate secretary said the firm had a
calculation system in place and every dollar cost in their
investment or production activities was converted into rupiah.
MORE RISKS
Heavy equipment distributor and mining contractor United
Tractors sells all its products and services in
dollars "simply to match cash in and cash out", said corporate
secretary Sara Loebis.
Loebis said United would comply with the new rules but it
might mean more risks for the firm.
In the textiles industry, Indonesia's second largest
manufactured goods exporter, every transaction in the supply
chain except labour costs is in dollars.
Electricity bills are settled in rupiah but they fluctuate
every month because the charges are dollar-based. The fibre and
the spinning industries also pay for raw materials in dollars
and sell products locally in dollars.
"If Bank Indonesia requires this industry to convert their
dollars to rupiah, I'm afraid their prices will not be
competitive with products that are directly imported," says Ade
Sudrajat of Indonesian Textile Association.
Leo Putra Rinaldy, an economist at Mandiri Sekuritas, warns
that an unintended consequence of the new rules could be
inflation, as companies err on the side of inflated rupiah
values to hedge against currency swings.
"There would be companies that set the rupiah exchange rate
based solely on their expectations, and mark them up," said
Rinaldy. "If you are a single producer or single supplier, you
have the power to do that, but if it is a competitive market,
buyers would look for better pricing."
Such incidental costs weigh against the benefits of the new
regulation, which doesn't address the main source of rupiah
volatility: the economy's dependence on foreign capital and its
vulnerability to capital flight in times of trouble or when U.S.
interest rates start rising, as expected later this year.
At last count, foreign investors held 38.4 percent of the
outstanding value of Indonesian government bonds.
"At the margin, the policy can help a little bit. Our longer
term view is that rupiah can stabilise, but it won't really be
driven by that kind of regulation," said Victor Rodriguez, head
of Asia Pacific fixed income at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia
Ltd.
(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Will Waterman)