UPDATE 1-Indonesia's automotive sales seen growing slower in 2012

By Rieka Rahadiana

JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia's car and motorcycle sales grew at a slower pace in 2011, industry data showed, and growth will likely slow further on expectations of planned fuel subsidy curbs and higher loan interest costs, analysts said on Friday.

Domestic car sales hit a record of 894,180 in 2011, up 16.9 percent versus the 57.3 percent growth in 2010, while motorcycle sales rose 7.3 percent compared with 26 percent a year earlier, according to data from the automotive manufacturers' association and the motorcycle industry association.

The sales are seen as a key indicator of consumption in southeast Asia's largest economy because cars and motorbikes are a highly desirable commodity for the rapidly expanding middle class.

Slower sector growth reflects factors specific to the industry and will not necessarily translate into slower consumption growth, according to analyst Gundy Cahyadi at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "It (sales growth) is very likely to slow in 2012, especially since 2011 is still a high-base year but we should note that this may not necessarily mean that domestic demand growth is on a decline. Other factors such as production capacity may play a part as well," Cahyadi said.

Automotive sales were hurt in the last three months in 2011 as floods hurt regional production in Thailand.

A government plan to limit subsidised fuels and the possibility that auto loans could not be much cheaper might discourage people from buying new or used cars and motorcycles, said Juniman, an analyst at Bank Internasional Indonesia in Jakarta.

"People will tend to wait until they are certain that their incomes can cover non-subsidised fuels ... The era of declining interest rates may be limited," he said.

FRESH INVESTMENT

Car sales rebounded in December, rising 14.7 percent year-on-year, after slumping 2.3 percent in November due to lower sales of imported cars.

Toyota Motor Corp led the selling, with 310,674 cars last year, up 10.7 percent from 2010. Sales of Honda dropped 26 percent to 45,416 cars.

Domestic motorcycle sales recorded their lowest sales in December, falling 10.3 percent to 460,535 motorcycles with Yamaha Motor Corp leading the fall by 42 percent, followed by Honda by at 27.5 percent, according to the data of Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI).

"We expect production levels to return to normal by the middle of 2012. According to the latest guidance from auto companies, most except Honda is likely to be back to full capacity in Thailand by Q2 2012," said Rahul Bajoria, analyst at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

Despite the slowing demand as the market matures, the automotive sector is drawing investment in new plants including from Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki, Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co, and General Motor Co .

India's Tata Motor said on Friday it is looking at the potential for manufacturing in Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The central bank held its benchmark rate on Thursday at 6 percent in an effort to stimulate the domestic economy as global growth slows.