Indonesia raises 12 trln rph in debt auction, above target

JAKARTA Feb 7 Indonesia raised 12
trillion rupiah ($1.34 billion) in a debt auction on Tuesday,
above a 8 trillion rupiah target, the debt office said on
Tuesday.,
The auctions have been attracting strong demand after the
country recovered its investment status from Moody's and Fitch
ratings agencies.
The new status will allow more risk-averse investors to put
money in Indonesia, which already a favourite for funds such as
Franklin Templeton, a unit of U.S. money manager Franklin
Resources Inc.
Indonesian government bond prices have soared since the
Moody's upgrade, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds
falling around 80 basis points.
Indonesia raised 21.83 trillion rupiah in debt auctions in
January out of a total target of 53.2 trillion rupiah this
quarter.