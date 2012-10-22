Indonesia's FDI rises 22 pct yr/yr in Q3

JAKARTA Oct 22 Indonesia's foreign direct
investment rose 22.00 percent in the third quarter from one year
ago, after posting 30 percent growth at the previous quarter,
the investment board told reporters on Monday, driven by the
base chemical, mining, and transportation industries.
Total FDI in July to September gained 22 percent
year-on-year to 56.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($5.90 billion),
after 30.2 percent annual growth in the second quarter.
Indonesia's economy is projected to grow 6.1-6.5 percent in
2012, relying on foreign direct investment and domestic
consumption.
The country has drawn strong portfolio funds and FDI in
recent months after it regained investment grade status from two
rating agencies.
Indonesia recorded total FDI of 175.3 trillion rupiah in
2011, rising 18 percent from a year earlier.