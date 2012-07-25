UPDATE 2-Indonesia's FDI level shows country still attractive

* Q2 foreign investment +30.2 pct y/y
* New figure sets a quarterly record
* Mining rules hit exports, but interest stays
* Official sees bigger numbers ahead
By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA, July 25 Foreign direct investment in
Indonesia stayed strong in the second quarter, showing the G20
member remained a magnet in a troubled global economy and that
changes in mining ownership rules are not cutting investor
appetite so far.
A requirement that foreign companies sell 51 percent of
their mines to Indonesians within 10 years of production is
hurting exports such as nickel and copper ores. But at least in
the latest quarter, new investment has started as miners seek to
comply with new rules that they build local smelters or process
ore domestically by 2014.
Between April and June, total FDI rose 30.2 percent
year-on-year to a quarterly record of 56.1 trillion rupiah
($5.92 billion), the country's investment board said on
Wednesday.
The board, which does not give a breakdown of investment per
sector, said mining accounted for 16.3 percent of second-quarter
FDI and base chemicals was the target of 16 percent.
"The biggest FDI is still in mining and manufacturing," said
new investment chief M. Chatib Basri.
He expressed confidence that Indonesia can achieve a target
of 206.8 trillion rupiah in FDI this year, which would easily
top 2011's record of 175.3 trillion rupiah. "Indonesia's
potential can still rise," he said.
Basri said the government is in talks with Foxconn
Technology Group of Taiwan, the main supplier of Apple Inc.
, about investing in Indonesia, though he gave no
details.
Indonesia, bolstered by upgrades to investment grade status
by two ratings agencies, has drawn strong portfolio and direct
investment in recent years. Firms have been looking to tap
abundant natural resources and booming middle-class spending in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, which has been growing more
than 6 percent a year.
In the first quarter of 2012, FDI rose 30.3 percent from a
year earlier to 51.5 trillion rupiah, led by mining. In the
first half, FDI was up 28.1 percent year-on-year to 107.6
trillion rupiah.
OIL AND BANKING NOT IN DATA
Indonesia's data on FDI does not cover all sectors, as it
excludes money invested in oil and gas activities as well as in
banking.
So even if DBS Bank of Singapore succeeds in its
proposed bid to buy majority control of Indonesia's PT Bank
Danamon, that investment will not figure into the FDI
data.
The investment board's new FDI number comes out a week after
the central bank announced revised ownership rules for banking,
in which new investors will only be allowed to take a maximum 40
percent stake, down from 99 percent previously, unless they get
approval from Bank Indonesia.
This year, the Indonesia government has announced some
policy changes widely seen as nationalistic. Key ones apply to
mining, which accounts for 12 percent of gross domestic product
as Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of tin and thermal
coal.
The requirement that foreign miners sell 51 percent of their
operation within 10 years of production has rattled the
industry.
Exports of nickel and copper ores and concentrates slumped
up to 90 percent in June, according to the trade ministry. But
the industry minister said it had received more than 100
proposals from miners to build local smelters.
Through different ways, more shares in mining operations are
expected to shift into Indonesian hands. Freeport McMoRan Copper
& Gold Inc has offered Indonesia a further 9.36 percent
stake in its local subsidiary, which runs the world's second
biggest copper mine.
WHERE ELSE IS MORE ATTRACTIVE?
The second-quarter FDI data indicates there's been no
tempering in international interest in investing in Indonesia.
"FDI rose because while many countries are deteriorating,
where else to find an attractive and resilient country? There
aren't many countries which are more insulated from crisis than
Indonesia," said Wisnu Wardana, economist at CIMB Niaga in
Jakarta.
Still, Wardana warned that the country must make the right
moves to keep attracting investors.
"Indonesia needs efforts to improve infrastructure and fight
corruption. If there's a decline in those efforts, then FDI
could slow," he said.
Portfolio investment in Indonesian stocks and bonds have
slowed this year as funds prefer to hold safer assets such as
the U.S. dollar. The Indonesian rupiah has weakened 4.5
percent this year, the second worst performer among emerging
Asian currencies after the Indian rupee.
Foreign ownership in Indonesian government bonds fell to
29.2 percent of the total tradable bonds as of July 20, from
30.8 percent at the end of December and more than 35 percent in
August 2011.
The Indonesian stock market is not the darling of foreign
investors it was two years ago, when the benchmark soared 46
percent. The index gained 3.2 percent in 2011 and is up 4.5
percent this year.
Strong non-portfolio investment is expected to help
Indonesia again grow more than 6 percent this year in spite of
flagging exports.
The central bank in early July revised down the upper limit
of its economic growth forecast for this year to 6.2 percent,
from 6.5 percent previously. Last year the economy expanded 6.5
percent, the highest since 1996.
RATINGS BOOST
The country got a boost at the end of last year when Fitch
Ratings upgraded it to an investment grade sovereign status on a
par with India, but Europe's debt woes and a series of
Indonesian government moves to limit foreign ownership have
unnerved investors.
New investment is key to achieving the country's ambitious
target of becoming a top 10 global economy by 2025 by selling
more finished products rather than simply exporting raw
materials, while improving its creaky infrastructure to achieve
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's target of 7 percent annual
economic growth.