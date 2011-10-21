Indonesia to pass bill on financial regulator soon-lawmaker

JAKARTA Oct 21 Indonesia's parliament expects to pass a long-delayed bill creating a new financial regulator next week, after resolving the main sticking point of who will choose its board of commissioners, a lawmaker said on Friday.

The new regulator, to be known as the OJK, was expected to take over the supervision of banking, brokerages, and fund management from the central bank and capital market watchdog Bapepam-LK, but had looked dead in the water after the parliament missed an end-2010 deadline to pass the bill.

Lawmakers and the government agreed on Friday on the composition of the board of commissioners, said Harry Azhar Azis, a member of the parliament's finance commission.

"We need to discuss the voting rights (for the ex-officio commissioners) and we are scheduled to discuss that on Tuesday, and after that it can be submitted to the plenary for approval," he said, adding the bill will likely be passed on Oct 27.

Azis, a member of the Golkar Party, said there would be nine commissioners. One seat each will be allocated for the central bank and finance ministry, while seven other seats require parliamentary approval.

The government and parliament had been wrangling over who would get the power to appoint the commissioners. The parliament is currently responsible for approving candidates to become a member of the central bank's board of governors, and is eyeing a bigger say in the appointment of key posts.

The delay created uncertainty among banks.

Bank Indonesia, which penalised Citibank this year after alleged embezzlement, has been reluctant to cede its banking supervisory role, saying an external regulator would make it tougher to make quick and coordinated policy responses during a financial crisis.

There will be a transition time of one to two years before the OJK takes over the supervision of banks and non-bank financial institutions, said lawmaker Achsanul Qosasi of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's Democrat Party. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)