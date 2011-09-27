Indonesia economy booms amid turmoil-foreign min

* Indonesia yet to reap benefits of its young population

* Indonesia "gets it" when criticized for Papua abuses

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Amid global economic turmoil, Indonesia is on track for 6.5 percent growth in 2011, Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa said on Tuesday, but tackling the country's corruption was still "a work in progress."

The strong economic performance of Southeast Asia's biggest economy has led foreign investors to take its stock market .JKSE to uncharted territory and bond ID10YT=RR ownership to record levels.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said last month the country was targeting growth of 6.7 percent in 2012.

"The economic growth in 2011 we anticipate (is) 6.5 percent," Natalegawa told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "In the context of the global financial economic downturn, I think those kinds of figures are especially noteworthy."

Fitch Ratings has said it saw greater prospects for Indonesia to secure an investment grade sovereign rating next year if the G20 member can keep inflation under control and improve poor infrastructure in the sprawling archipelago.

"We are also yet to reap the full dividend of the young population that we enjoy. So I think there is a lot of upswing that is to be felt (in the economy) in the years to come," Natalegawa said.

But he said the government was aware it needed to focus more serious efforts on tackling corruption. Yudhoyono promised to clean up corruption, but a series of graft scandals has dented his popularity this year.

"(Tackling corruption) is very much a work in progress. We are not there yet ... but I think the projection is quite positive, it's encouraging," the foreign minister said.

HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

Natalegawa also had a message for international leaders and rights groups critical of human rights violations in Indonesia's resource-rich Papua.

"We get it," he said. "We know that this (area) needs special attention, special empowerment, autonomy."

Natalegawa said there had been a change in Indonesia's approach to Papua "away from so-called law and order suppressive measures and more towards governance in terms of economic development."

Papuans are demanding a referendum for independence from Indonesia. Indonesia took over Papua in 1969 from Dutch colonial rule in a vote by community leaders that was widely criticized as flawed.

The easternmost province, where a separatist insurgency has simmered for decades, is home to a mine with the world's largest gold reserves and largest recoverable copper reserves, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N).

But Natalegawa said while there were "difficult, unacceptable" incidents of human rights violations in Papua, there were also law and order problems.

"When I say conflicts, it's not like the conflicts you saw in the London riots recently," Natalegawa said. "The conflicts you can see in Papua are actually real, violent conflicts, people using bow and arrows and killing one another."

"Now any government must ensure certain stability and law and order and cannot simply let these kinds of situations develop out of control," he said, adding that the government needed to create stability to ensure economic prosperity. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)