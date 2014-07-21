版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 10:07 BJT

Indonesian stocks rise nearly 1 pct despite election uncertainty

JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesian stocks rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, a day after presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he would not accept the election result due to alleged cheating at the polls.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange traded at 5,122.630, up 0.69 percent at 0202 GMT.

The market hit a one-year high of 5,165 on July 10, a day after the presidential election as it looked like Prabowo's rival, Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, was the winner. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐