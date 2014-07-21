Indonesian stocks rise nearly 1 pct despite election uncertainty

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesian stocks rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, a day after presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he would not accept the election result due to alleged cheating at the polls.
The Jakarta Stock Exchange traded at 5,122.630, up 0.69 percent at 0202 GMT.
The market hit a one-year high of 5,165 on July 10, a day after the presidential election as it looked like Prabowo's rival, Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, was the winner. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.