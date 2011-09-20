Indonesia needs better incentives to boost oil to 1 mln bpd

JAKARTA, Sept 20 Indonesia can raise crude oil
production to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from the current
government target of 945,000 bpd, if it improves investment
incentives, ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday.
The country is lagging in its goal, producing 922,000 bpd
this month, but is aiming for 950,000 bpd next year, with
Chevron Corp remaining the top producer with a target of
357,000 bpd, while ConocoPhilips is expected to produce 57,000
bpd.
Thailand has a more competitive fiscal policy compared with
Indonesia, Jim Taylor, President of U.S. oil company
ConocoPhillips and chairman of the Indonesian Petroleum
Association (IPA), told an energy conference.
"Indonesia can reach 1 million in oil lifting given the
investment climate is helping. Oil is declining but gas is
increasing. They are waiting for successful exploration in oil,"
he said.
Taylor said to achieve the goal, Indonesia needs to triple
its investments in the oil and gas sector and explore enhance
oil recovery (EOR) technology for deep-water drilling.
Declining output at ageing fields and sudden shutdowns in
oil wells have often derailed Indonesia's plans to meet annual
targets, which have fallen from its peak in 1995 of 1.6 million
bpd, after Chevron Pacific Indonesia implemented EOR technology
in its Sumatran fields.
BPMigas said in June that oil and gas contractors need to
use EOR technology to boost the country's oil reserves by 10
percent, or an extra 4.3 billion barrels to its existing proven
reserves of 3.7 billion barrels.
Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa told the conference
that Indonesia's oil and gas production is now around 2.5
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and aims to
raise it to 4.0 million boed by 2015 and 6.0 million boed by
2020.
To do that, the government will look into the pace of
approving energy exploration applications and remove red tape.
"The government is prepared to debate all the issues, including
its pricing policy," he said.
Domestic media has reported that Indonesia is putting
pressure on companies holding oil and gas contracts to expedite
their projects and will call up 149 contractors to discuss why
they have failed to meet exploration commitments.
"Previously, we were too lax in allowing contractors to
delay their exploration projects. We'll never do that again,"
Hardiono, deputy head of state energy watchdog BPMigas was
quoted as saying. "If in six years the exploration commitments
are not accomplished, we'll terminate their licenses.
