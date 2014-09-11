版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 11日 星期四 12:33 BJT

Indonesia's economics minister to also oversee energy, mines portfolio

JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's outgoing chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung has been appointed to also oversee the mining and energy portfolio until his term ends on Oct. 20, an energy ministry official said referring to a presidential decree.

Billionaire businessman Tanjung was instrumental in breaking a six-month deadlock over copper concentrate exports involving two US miners, Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Newmont Mining Corp not long after he became a minister this year.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐