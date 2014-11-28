UPDATE 1-Indonesia overhauls oil giant Pertamina, moves to clean up sector

* Pertamina gets new head, board to be replaced
* Board dismissed to make Pertamina transparent -enterprises
minister
By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Nov 28 Indonesia's new government took
its first steps to clean up a graft-tainted oil and gas industry
on Friday, overhauling the management of state giant Pertamina
and pledging major reforms of the company's energy
trading division.
Indonesia is looking to restore investor confidence in
Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer after a series of
corruption scandals led to the downfall of top oil officials
under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
Indonesia's new president, Joko Widodo, and the country's
main anti-graft watchdog, the Corruption Eradication Commission
(KPK), are separately making moves to get rid of the so-called
"oil and gas mafia", which has profited from the country's
decaying industry.
Widodo, who took office a month ago, has been swift to move
industry outsiders into top energy jobs.
On Friday, the president director of cement firm PT Semen
Indonesia, Dwi Soetjipto, was appointed to be the new
head of Pertamina.
"We will immediately carry out the president's direction to
seriously clean up Pertamina," Soetjipto told reporters after
his new position was announced, adding that he welcomed
investigations by the KPK and other agencies.
"As long as we have integrity, we don't need to be worried
about (the investigations)," he said.
Soetjipto's first job will be to appoint new Pertamina board
members after State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno announced
the dismissal of all board directors.
"We want to speed up efforts to make Pertamina transparent -
to make it into a world-class company - so today it was decided
to dismiss all directors of Pertamina and appoint new
directors," Soemarno told reporters.
Pertamina has struggled with declining crude production and
insufficient gas infrastructure, which has forced former OPEC
member Indonesia to import more and more foreign oil.
Pertamina, which reported a 20 percent drop in income to
$1.15 billion for the first half of 2014 compared to the same
period last year, has been aggressively acquiring energy assets
both at home and abroad to offset its declining output.
Over the next five years, Pertamina plans to spend $61
billion, 83 percent of which will be on upstream development
including mergers and acquisitions.
"It's good to choose (Soetjipto) as Pertamina CEO because he
hasn't been contaminated by the oil and gas mafia," said Fahmi
Radhy, a member of the oil ministry's reform team.
The so-called "mafia" is believed to steal vast amounts of
money in the trading of crude and oil products into Indonesia,
Ari Soemarno, a presidential energy adviser and former Pertamina
chief, told Reuters.
Widodo has launched an audit of Pertamina's trading arm,
Petral, which has been hit with widespread allegations of
corruption.
State Enterprises Minister Soemarno said she was considering
relocating Petral's headquarters to Indonesia from Hong Kong.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)