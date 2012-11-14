Indonesia will honour oil and gas contracts-president

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia will honour oil and gas contracts after the constitutional court ruled that regulator BPMigas should be dismantled, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Wednesday.
Yudhoyono said he had signed a decree authorising the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday to take over the functions of BPMigas.
"All the (oil and gas) agreements remain in effect, all the operational work that is being carried out as a form of cooperation between BPMigas and business continues to run as it should," Yudhoyono said in a speech.
"It should not need to create anxiety, confusion or uncertainty," he said.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd