UPDATE 1-Indonesia scraps land tax on oil and gas exploration

JAKARTA Jan 16 Indonesia has scrapped a land
tax that companies pay while exploring for oil and gas, a move
that might encourage exploration at a time of concern that it
could fall sharply due to tumbling oil prices.
According to a ministerial decree posted on the Finance
Ministry's website, the tax office is no longer assessing a 0.5
percent "land and building tax" charged on the area in which
companies are carrying out exploration activities, effective
from Jan. 1.
Wahju Tumakaka, spokesman for the ministry's tax office,
said the interpretation used for taxing exploration areas was
wrong, thus the ministry amended the regulation.
The tax "is supposed to be applied for those using
Indonesian land. In terms of the oil and gas sector, it should
only be applied during production stage," Tumakaka told Reuters.
He said that in 2014, the land and building tax from oil and
gas exploration and production work brought in about 18 trillion
rupiah ($1.43 billion), or 1.2 percent of total government
revenue. No breakdown of what percentage came from just oil
exploration was available.
In December, the Indonesian Petroleum Association said that
spending on oil and gas exploration and production in the
country could fall by up to 20 percent this year.
FORMER OPEC MEMBER
Indonesia, a former OPEC member, was self-sufficient in oil
for decades, but is now a net importer.
Output in the Southeast Asian nation has declined since a
1995 peak, and is projected to fall to 700,000 barrels a day
(bpd) in 2019 from an estimated 849,000 bpd this year.
To attract more investment, the energy ministry has been
asking for tax incentives for exploration for several years.
Lin Neumann, managing director of the American Chamber of
Commerce Indonesia, said lifting the land tax is "a positive
step".
Tax and regulatory policy in Indonesia's oil industry is
complex and there are other issues that need addressing if the
country is going to get major new foreign investment in
exploration, Neumann said.
He said he hopes the move on land tax "is the start of a
fresh approach to these issues by the government".
Oil and gas companies operating in Indonesia include Chevron
Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips,
and state-owned Pertamina.
($1 = 12,585 rupiah)
