JAKARTA Aug 5 ExxonMobil and its partners will need to invest $1.3 billion at its giant Cepu oil block in Java, if it aims to achieve full production capacity, Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BPMigas said on Friday.

The investment will be needed to build five construction facilities to enable the block to reach peak production of 165,000 barrels per day (bpd), R. Priyono, chairman of BPMigas said in a statement.

Block operator ExxonMobil is selecting contractors to build facilities to raise production from current output of around 20,000 bpd. (Reporting by Alfian; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)