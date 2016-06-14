Indonesia rejects Exxon proposal to boost Cepu block output

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia has rejected a proposal to increase crude output from the Cepu block operated by U.S. oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil to up to 200,000 barrels per day, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) told parliament on Tuesday.
SKKMigas disagrees with Exxon's analysis of the potential for the project based on environmental and subsurface considerations, SKKMigas chief Amien Sunaryadi said.
Exxon proposed the increase to 200,000 bpd last month noting potential in the project's reservoirs but said the decision was in the government's hands.
Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.