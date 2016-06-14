UPDATE 1-Indonesia rejects Exxon proposal to boost Cepu block output

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia has rejected a proposal to increase crude output from the Cepu block operated by U.S. oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil to up to 200,000 barrels per day, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) told parliament on Tuesday.
SKKMigas disagrees with Exxon's analysis of the potential for the project based on environmental and subsurface considerations, SKKMigas chief Amien Sunaryadi said.
Exxon proposed the increase to 200,000 bpd last month noting potential in the project's reservoirs, but said the decision was in the government's hands.
An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on the regulator's decision and said the Cepu block was currently producing more than 165,000 bpd.
Output from the Banyu Urip project in the Cepu block in East Java province is crucial to Indonesia's long-term efforts to meet rising domestic oil demand as production declines at other ageing fields.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue and Manolo Serapio Jr.)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.