Facebook gets Indonesia nod for local unit, country's investment chief says

Facebook Inc has received an in-principle approval to set
up a domestic unit in Indonesia and the government is now
processing the details, the country's investment chief said on
Wednesday.
Indonesia has been pushing multinational technology firms to
be locally incorporated, arguing that companies such as Alphabet
Inc's Google set up small business entities to provide
"auxiliary" services and get away with minimal taxation, while
booking most of their revenue from the country elsewhere.
Facebook currently operates in Indonesia through an office
in central Jakarta.
"I see good intention and spirit from Facebook," said Thomas
Lembong, chairman of Indonesia's investment coordinating board.
"What we care about are taxes and responsible content."
The investment board and the communications ministry are
currently looking at the type of business unit that Facebook
will establish, Lembong said.
There are several ways to be locally incorporated in the
country, including setting up a limited liability company,
locally known as a PT (Perseroan Terbatas).
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
