UPDATE 1-Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Sept 13

 JAKARTA, Sept 13 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.	
 	

 WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA	
  - Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro to meet Serbian
Defense Minister, 0815 (0115 GMT)	
  - President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet President and
Representative Director Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda,
1300 (0600 GMT)	
 	

 PRESS DIGEST	
- THAI FIRM EYES INVESTING IN RENEWABLE ENERGY
Thailand's state-owned energy giant PTT has expressed interest
to build biomass -based power generation in Indonesia, said
Chitrapong Kwangsuksathit, acting managing director of its unit
PTT International, adding that it is ready to spend around $3-$4
million. The firm also eyes acquiring a coal mine to support its
plan to build a coal-fired plant. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
- MAZDA INDONESIA JAN-AUG CAR SALES RISE 40 PERCENT
Mazda Motor Indonesia domestic car sales in January-August rose
40 percent to 5,445 units, a record high compared to the same
period last year after increasing customer demand at the
Indonesia International Motor Show 2011, said Keizo Okue,
president director of Mazda Motor Indonesia . (Bisnis Indonesia
p.18)
- ANTAM APPOINTS 3 UNDERWRITERS FOR $150 MLN BOND ISSUE
State-owned nickel and gold mining company Aneka Tambang
 has appointed Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank
and Mandiri Sekuritas to act as underwriters for its first bond
issuance of the year worth at least $150 million and set for
November, said Djaja Tambunan, the company's finance director.
The funds will finance the development of a ferronickel plant in
Halmahera worth $1 billion which is expected to start operations
in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily
p.13)
- INDONESIA'S COMMUNICATION MINISTRY TO CALL RIM
Indonesia's communication and information ministry will meet a
representative of BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd
 in the coming week, said Gatot S. Dewa Broto, the
ministry's spokesman. The government is demanding RIM has an
after-sales service in 40 locations and builds a regional server
network. (Kontan p.14)
- SHINTA UTAMA SELLS 233.33 MLN SHARES IN BANK SINAR MAS
Majority shareholder Shinta Utama has sold 233.33 million shares
worth 70.9 billion in Bank Sinar Mas, aiming to pay debt, said
Dani Lihardja the bank's director in a statement. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.12 & Investor Daily p.14)
- ASTRA AGRO MULLS LAND ACQUSITION IN PAPUA
Oil palm plantation company Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of Astra
International, is considering acquiring land in Papua aiming to
expand business into the sugar industry, said Yarmanto, the
company's corporate planning and investor relations. The firm
will spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year
for business expansion and new factories. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.m2)
- TELKOM TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH TO ACQUIRE IT FIRM
State telecommunication firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom)
 plans to acquire a company that in the IT and media
businesses next year, said CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah, who declined
to name the IT firm. Firmansyah added Telkom will spend up to 1
trillion rupiah to finance the plan. (Kontan p.3)
- BAKRIELAND GETS NEW PARTNER TO WORK ON $60 MLN PROJECT
Property developer Bakrieland Development got a new partner to
replace Limitless Holdings Pte Ltd, which resigned from work on
an office building project in Jakarta worth $60 million due to
the crisis in the Middle East, said CEO Hiramsyah S. Thaib.
(Kontan p.4)
- PLN SEES 2011 COAL DEMAND UP 28 PCT
State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) forecasts its
2012 coal demand will reach 57.5 million tonnes, up 28 percent
from 2011's forecast demand of 45 million tonnes along with the
operation of several new steam power plants, said Nur Pamudji,
the company's director for primary energy. (Kontan p.14)
- 2012 COAL PRODUCTION MAY EXCEED GOVERNMENT TARGET
Indonesia's coal production may reach 380 million tonnes in
2012, or 14.4 percent higher than the energy ministry's
production target of 332 million tonnes, said Supriatna Sahala,
chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI). (The
Jakarta Post p.2)	
	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT	
 * Southeast Asia's stock markets retreated on Monday as
pessimism over the euro zone debt crisis triggered broad
sell-offs in regional blue chips, with Indonesia and Singapore
seeing their biggest losses in three weeks. 	
 * Indonesia's main stock index fell 2.56 percent on
Monday as investors worried that Greece would default amid signs
of disagreement among euro zone policymakers.	
 * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late trading,
as hopes that Italy could get financial support from China
tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis. 	
 * Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on spread
trading against the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate,
over worries that the euro zone debt crisis could weaken
Europe's economy that in turn could reduce demand for oil and
its products. 	
 *  Malaysian palm oil futures traded near one-month highs on
Monday, in line with other vegetable oil markets, as investors
positioned themselves ahead of key industry data from the United
States. 	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2328 GMT ------------	
                INSTRUMENT     LAST       PCT CHG  NET CHG	
 S&P 500                   1,162.27    0.7%      8.040 	
 USD/JPY                   77.19       0.05%     0.040 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.948       --        0.000 	
 SPOT GOLD                 $1,818.59   0.29%     5.340 	
 US CRUDE           CLc1        $88.87      0.77%     0.680 	
 DOW JONES                 11061.12    0.63%     68.99 	
 ASIA ADRS                117.01      -0.24%    -0.28	
-------------------------------------------------------------
                                                       
 	

                                                             

                                                             

                                                             

                                     	

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)

