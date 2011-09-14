Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Sept 14

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed through markets.
* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.55 percent on Tuesday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri leading the turnovers.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
* Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by spread selling and a downward revision to the International Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption due to the struggling economy.
* Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from near one-month highs hit the previous day as a better-than-expected production outlook for the U.S. soy crop signalled improving vegetable oil supplies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.93 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,835.79 0.14% 2.490 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.94 -0.30% -0.280 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02 -------------------------------------------------------------
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Rainy season to start Oct-Nov Toyota to invest $337 mln in Indonesia expansion Australia's wheat exports to Indonesia to rise Sept inflation may ease to 4.5 pct y/y Indonesia raises 8 trln rph in debt auction GM sees minimum five-fold growth in 3 yrs Indonesia boosts staffing of forest protection Director: Central Bank ready to loosen policy {ID:nJ9E7JF01U] ($1 = 8,635 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.