Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Sept 14

 JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.	
        	

 MARKET SNAPSHOT	
 * Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes
Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even
as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed
through markets. 	
 * Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.55 percent
on Tuesday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Mandiri leading the turnovers.	
 For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .	
 * U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis. 	
 *  Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by
spread selling and a downward revision to the International
Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption
due to the struggling economy. 	
 *  Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from near
one-month highs hit the previous day as a better-than-expected
production outlook for the U.S. soy crop signalled improving
vegetable oil supplies. 	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT------------	
                INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG  NET CHG	
 S&P 500                  1,172.87   0.91%    10.600 	
 USD/JPY                  76.93      0.04%    0.030 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD    1.992      --       0.000 	
 SPOT GOLD                $1,835.79  0.14%    2.490 	
 US CRUDE          CLc1        $89.94     -0.30%   -0.280 	
 DOW JONES                11105.85   0.40%    44.73 	
 ASIA ADRS               118.03     0.87%    1.02	
-------------------------------------------------------------
                                                       
 	

                                                             

                                                             

                                                             

                                     	

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on 	
Rainy season to start Oct-Nov                   	
Toyota to invest $337 mln in Indonesia expansion 	
Australia's wheat exports to Indonesia to rise  	
Sept inflation may ease to 4.5 pct y/y          	
Indonesia raises 8 trln rph in debt auction     	
GM sees minimum five-fold growth in 3 yrs       	
Indonesia boosts staffing of forest protection  	
Director: Central Bank ready to loosen policy   {ID:nJ9E7JF01U]	
	
($1 = 8,635 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)

