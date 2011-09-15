版本:
UPDATE 1-Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Sept 15

 (Adds digest)	
 JAKARTA, Sept 15 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.	
 	

 PRESS DIGEST	
- PGN TO REDUCE GAS SUPPLY TO SEVERAL INDUSTRIES IN EAST JAVA	
Perusahaan Gas Negara , the nation's biggest gas
distributor, plans to reduce gas supply to several industries in
East Java by 10-20 mmscfd due to rig improvement at Maleo gas
block in Madura, said the firm corporate secretary, Sri Budi
Mayaningsih.  (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)	
- MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2011 EXPECTED TO REACH 8.2 MLN UNITS	
Indonesia's motorcycle sales in 2011 are expected to reach 8.2
million units as until August sales have reached 5.4 million
units or up 7 percent compared with the same period last year,
said Sigit Kumala, sales general manager of motorcycle maker
Astra Honda Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Kontan p.13)	
- TRADA MARITIME NEEDS $250 MLN TO BUY NEW VESSELS	
Offshore service provider Trada Maritime is
considering buying new vessels worth between $200-$250 million
that will be used to transport coal as it plans to acquire a
5,350-hectare coal mine in East Kalimantan with estimated coal
reserves of 61 million tonnes, said Adrian E. Sjamsul, the
company's finance director. He added that coal production is
expected to start in 2012. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)	
- XL AXIATA GETS 1 TRLN RPH LOAN FROM BANK OF TOKYO	
Mobile phone operator XL Axiata secured a 1 trillion
rupiah loan from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ that will be used
to pay debt, said Johnson Chan, the company's deputy CEO.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)	
- PERUM PEGADAIAN SETS COUPON UP TO 9 PCT ON 1 TRLN RPH DEBT	
State-owned pawn shop Perum Pegadaian is considering setting a
coupon between 6.25-9 percent on its bond issue worth 1 trillion
rupiah, said CEO Suwhono. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)	
- INDONESIA'S EXPORT FINANCING TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 7 TRLN RPH	
Indonesian Export Financing Agency, LPEI,  plans to issue a bond
worth between 6-7 trillion rupiah that will be divided into
three stages until 2013, said Karman Pamurahardjo, the director
of securities firm Trimegah Securities, that together with Indo
Premier Securities has been appointed to act as underwriter. The
agency will issue the first bond worth 2.5 trillion rupiah by
end of 2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)	
- MEDCO TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH $100 MLN IN NOVEMBER	
Integrated energy company Medco Energi International 
plans to issue bonds worth $100 million in November that will be
used to pay debt and for working capital, said Andi Siharta,
director of securities firm Bahana Securities that has been
appointed as underwriter for the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)	
- BW PLANTATION SECURES 1.34 TRLN RPH LOAN FROM BRI	
Oil palm plantation BW Plantation through its unit
Sawit Sukses Sejahtera got a 1.34 trillion rupiah loan from
lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) that will be used for
expansion of its units, said Pointo Pratento, BW Plantation's
director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily
p.13)	
- ADHI KARYA WINS CONTRACT FOR PERTAMINA'S RFCC PLANT WORTH $1.5
BLN	
State construction firm Adhi Karya and its partner
South Korean Goldstar Co Ltd won a tender for an engineering,
procurement and construction (EPC) project to build a residual
fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) plant worth $1.5 billion at
Pertamina's Cilacap refinery, Central Java, quoted a source as
saying that the official announcement will be made by the end of
this month. (Investor Daily p.13)	
- BAKRIELAND INVITES WARNER BROS FOR PROJECT IN WEST JAVA	
Property developer Bakrieland Development has invited
two foreign partners that include US-based Warner Bros
Entertainment Inc to develop a world-class amusement park in
Lido, West Java. Building is scheduled to start in 2012, said
CEO Hiramsyah S Thaib. (Investor Daily p.14)	
- RAMAYANA RECORDS SALES OF 2.2 TRLN RPH UNTIL AUGUST	
CIMB Securities reported retail chain operator Ramayana Lestari
Sentosa has recorded sales of 2.2 trillion rupiah from
July to August, up 24 percent compared with the same period last
year as sales in August were up 121 percent to 1.54 trillion
rupiah from the previous month. (Investor Daily p.15)	
    	

 MARKET SNAPSHOT	
 * Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as
optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis
overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately
default on its debt. 	
 * Indonesia's main stock index slipped 1.95 percent
on Wednesday as mounting euro zone debt concerns eroded broad
market sentiment, with banks under pressure from the global
banking crisis. Jakarta had $166 million in outflows, its
biggest since August 19, as the rupiah , fell, Thomson
Reuters data showed.	
 For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .	
 * U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on
Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in
efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis. 	
 * Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a string
of four down sessions on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would
ease and as the euro rose versus the dollar. 	
 * Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on
Wednesday, with investors citing an over-sold market and
fluctuations in currencies, but gains were capped by a
bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean crop outlook. 	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2311 GMT ------------	
                INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG 
NET CHG	
  S&P 500                 1,188.68   1.35%    15.810 	
 USD/JPY                  76.67      -0.05%   -0.040 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD    1.992      --        0.000 	
 SPOT GOLD                $1,821.24  0.06%     1.140 	
 US CRUDE          CLc1        $88.76     -0.17%    -0.150 	
 DOW JONES                11246.73   1.27%     140.88 	
 ASIA ADRS               118.39     0.31%     0.36	
-------------------------------------------------------------
                                                       
 	

                                                             

                                                             

                                                             

                                     	

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on 	
Max. rupiah and dollar deposit rates unchanged  	
Cement sales in Aug fall 0.3 pct y/y            	
Freeport workers give midnight strike deadline  	
New rule on exporters to take effect in Oct     	
Indonesia's cbank sees room to cut rate         	
Bank Maspion ends sale talks with CCB           	
Freeport Indonesia workers begin month strike   	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)

