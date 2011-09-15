UPDATE 1-Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Sept 15

(Adds digest)

JAKARTA, Sept 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST - PGN TO REDUCE GAS SUPPLY TO SEVERAL INDUSTRIES IN EAST JAVA Perusahaan Gas Negara , the nation's biggest gas distributor, plans to reduce gas supply to several industries in East Java by 10-20 mmscfd due to rig improvement at Maleo gas block in Madura, said the firm corporate secretary, Sri Budi Mayaningsih. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2011 EXPECTED TO REACH 8.2 MLN UNITS Indonesia's motorcycle sales in 2011 are expected to reach 8.2 million units as until August sales have reached 5.4 million units or up 7 percent compared with the same period last year, said Sigit Kumala, sales general manager of motorcycle maker Astra Honda Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Kontan p.13) - TRADA MARITIME NEEDS $250 MLN TO BUY NEW VESSELS Offshore service provider Trada Maritime is considering buying new vessels worth between $200-$250 million that will be used to transport coal as it plans to acquire a 5,350-hectare coal mine in East Kalimantan with estimated coal reserves of 61 million tonnes, said Adrian E. Sjamsul, the company's finance director. He added that coal production is expected to start in 2012. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) - XL AXIATA GETS 1 TRLN RPH LOAN FROM BANK OF TOKYO Mobile phone operator XL Axiata secured a 1 trillion rupiah loan from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ that will be used to pay debt, said Johnson Chan, the company's deputy CEO. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) - PERUM PEGADAIAN SETS COUPON UP TO 9 PCT ON 1 TRLN RPH DEBT State-owned pawn shop Perum Pegadaian is considering setting a coupon between 6.25-9 percent on its bond issue worth 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Suwhono. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - INDONESIA'S EXPORT FINANCING TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 7 TRLN RPH Indonesian Export Financing Agency, LPEI, plans to issue a bond worth between 6-7 trillion rupiah that will be divided into three stages until 2013, said Karman Pamurahardjo, the director of securities firm Trimegah Securities, that together with Indo Premier Securities has been appointed to act as underwriter. The agency will issue the first bond worth 2.5 trillion rupiah by end of 2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - MEDCO TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH $100 MLN IN NOVEMBER Integrated energy company Medco Energi International plans to issue bonds worth $100 million in November that will be used to pay debt and for working capital, said Andi Siharta, director of securities firm Bahana Securities that has been appointed as underwriter for the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - BW PLANTATION SECURES 1.34 TRLN RPH LOAN FROM BRI Oil palm plantation BW Plantation through its unit Sawit Sukses Sejahtera got a 1.34 trillion rupiah loan from lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) that will be used for expansion of its units, said Pointo Pratento, BW Plantation's director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13) - ADHI KARYA WINS CONTRACT FOR PERTAMINA'S RFCC PLANT WORTH $1.5 BLN State construction firm Adhi Karya and its partner South Korean Goldstar Co Ltd won a tender for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project to build a residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) plant worth $1.5 billion at Pertamina's Cilacap refinery, Central Java, quoted a source as saying that the official announcement will be made by the end of this month. (Investor Daily p.13) - BAKRIELAND INVITES WARNER BROS FOR PROJECT IN WEST JAVA Property developer Bakrieland Development has invited two foreign partners that include US-based Warner Bros Entertainment Inc to develop a world-class amusement park in Lido, West Java. Building is scheduled to start in 2012, said CEO Hiramsyah S Thaib. (Investor Daily p.14) - RAMAYANA RECORDS SALES OF 2.2 TRLN RPH UNTIL AUGUST CIMB Securities reported retail chain operator Ramayana Lestari Sentosa has recorded sales of 2.2 trillion rupiah from July to August, up 24 percent compared with the same period last year as sales in August were up 121 percent to 1.54 trillion rupiah from the previous month. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 1.95 percent on Wednesday as mounting euro zone debt concerns eroded broad market sentiment, with banks under pressure from the global banking crisis. Jakarta had $166 million in outflows, its biggest since August 19, as the rupiah , fell, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a string of four down sessions on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would ease and as the euro rose versus the dollar.

* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday, with investors citing an over-sold market and fluctuations in currencies, but gains were capped by a bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean crop outlook. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2311 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.67 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,821.24 0.06% 1.140 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.76 -0.17% -0.150 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Max. rupiah and dollar deposit rates unchanged Cement sales in Aug fall 0.3 pct y/y Freeport workers give midnight strike deadline New rule on exporters to take effect in Oct Indonesia's cbank sees room to cut rate Bank Maspion ends sale talks with CCB Freeport Indonesia workers begin month strike (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)