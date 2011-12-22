Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - Dec 22

JAKARTA Dec 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BCA SEES 2011 LOAN GROWTH AT 30 PCT

Lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk forecasts that full year loan growth in 2011 will stand at around 27-30 percent, higher than its initial target of 18-20 percent, boosted by housing loans which grew 50 percent due to a low lending rate, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- CHEVRON DEEP WATER PROJECT WORTH $7 BLN TO START PRODUCTION IN 2015-BP MIGAS

Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas expects US-based Chevron's deep water gas development project worth $7 billion in Makassar Strait, East Kalimantan, will start production in early 2015, said deputy for operations Rudi Rubiandini. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- CBANK SEES TOTAL INVESTMENT IN 2012 TO GROW BY 10 PCT

Indonesia's central bank sees total investment in 2012 will grow by 9.7-10.1 percent, up from this year's forecast of 7.7 percent after it regained an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings said Jeffry D Putra, the bank's senior official. (Kontan p.2)

- CAR SALES IN 2012 SEEN TO REACH 950,000 UNITS-ASSOC Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) sees car sales in 2012 will reach between 900,000-950,000 units and forecasts sales at end-2011 will reach 880,000 units, said chairman Johnny Darmawan. (Kontan p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's main stock index Indonesia pushed up to three-week highs on Wednesday, ending up 1.12 percent cheered by better economic news from the United States.

* Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

* U.S. stocks declined modestly on Wednesday as equities retreated from recent gains, while weak earnings from Oracle raised concerns about the health of the tech sector, pressuring the group and pushing the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent.

* Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, supported by expectations of rising demand, firmer comparative oils and an improving Euro zone debt outlook.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1243.72 0.19% 2.420 USD/JPY 78.05 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9598 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1613.49 -0.08% -1.300 US CRUDE 99.02 0.35% 0.350 DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16 ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

