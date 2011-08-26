UPDATE 1-Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Aug 26

(Adds press digest)
JAKARTA Aug 26 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- Perusahaan Gas Negara, the state controlled gas
distributor, is looking to buy one of Exxon Mobil's
assets in North Sumatra, said Wahid Sutopo, director of
investment and risk management at PGN. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)
- FIRM EARMARKS $655M TO EXPAND FIVE AIRPORTS
State airport operator Angkasa Pura I has allocated $655.2
million to expand five airports in Bali, East Kalimantan, East
Java, Yogyakarta and South Kalimantan, the company spokesman
said. (Jakarta Post p.13)
- BTN PICKS 4 UNDERWRITERS FOR ASSET-BACK SECURITIES
ISSUANCE
Lender Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) has appointed
CIMB Securities Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas, Danareksa
Sekuritas and Victoria Sekuritas to act as underwriters for its
asset-back securities issuance worth 1 trillion rupiah, Saut
Pardede, the bank's finance director said. CEO Iqbal Latanro
added the funds will be used for credit expansion as it sees
2011 credit distribution will reach 26 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.6)
- BAKRIE TELECOM WEIGHS TO ISSUE BOND NEXT YEAR TO FINANCE
CAPEX
Telecommunication firm Bakrie Telecom , a unit of
Bakrie group, is considering issuing a bond next year to finance
its 2012 capital expenditure (capex), which could reach between
$150-$180 million, Justiro Abi, the company's finance director
said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
- WIJAYA KARYA H1 SALES UP 31 PCT
State construction firm Wijaya Karya recorded
sales of 3.31 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 31 percent,
as net profits were up slightly to 141.46 billion rupiah from
140.7 billion rupiah last year, said Natal Argawan, the
company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.4)
- WIKA-CHENGDA WORK ON EPC PROJECT WORTH 1.3 TRLN RPH
State construction firm Wijaya Karya (Wika) and ChengDa
Engineering of China, are currently working on a project to
build a steam power plant in South Kalimantan worth 1.3 trillion
rupiah, said Natal Argawan, the company's corporate secretary.
(Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks are likely to weaken as investors turn
cautious ahead of a speech by the head of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which they hope may give some signals on future
measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.
* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best
performer this year, ended little changed on Thursday.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash
ahead of a critical speech from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans
for the struggling economy.
* Oil rose on Thursday due to concerns about Hurricane
Irene's impact on U.S. East Coast fuel supplies and fighting in
Libya.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday on worries
over slower overseas demand after top producer Indonesia revised
its export tax structure that could make its shipments cheaper
and on caution over the global economy.
-----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2341 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56% -18.330
USD/JPY 77.34 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2339 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1761.94 -0.43% -7.560
US CRUDE CLc1 84.97 -0.39% -0.320
DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89
ASIA ADRS 119.15 -1.46% -1.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on
INTERVIEW-Indonesia keeps rate hike option in reserve
Indonesian Timah's refined H1 tin output down 5 pct
Premier Oil sees delay in meeting 2012 avg output target
Indonesia to cap palm export tax at 22.5 pct-official
Pertamina imported LPG from Petronas due to shortage
Pertamina aims to resume Tiaka oilfield by end-Aug
INTERVIEW-Indonesia palm tax change won't stop flow distortions
Indonesia finmin sees Q3 GDP growth over 6.5 pct y/y
(Reporting by Michael Taylor)