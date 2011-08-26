UPDATE 1-Indonesia-Market Factors to watch - Aug 26

(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Aug 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- Perusahaan Gas Negara, the state controlled gas distributor, is looking to buy one of Exxon Mobil's assets in North Sumatra, said Wahid Sutopo, director of investment and risk management at PGN. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)

- FIRM EARMARKS $655M TO EXPAND FIVE AIRPORTS

State airport operator Angkasa Pura I has allocated $655.2 million to expand five airports in Bali, East Kalimantan, East Java, Yogyakarta and South Kalimantan, the company spokesman said. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- BTN PICKS 4 UNDERWRITERS FOR ASSET-BACK SECURITIES ISSUANCE

Lender Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) has appointed CIMB Securities Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas, Danareksa Sekuritas and Victoria Sekuritas to act as underwriters for its asset-back securities issuance worth 1 trillion rupiah, Saut Pardede, the bank's finance director said. CEO Iqbal Latanro added the funds will be used for credit expansion as it sees 2011 credit distribution will reach 26 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- BAKRIE TELECOM WEIGHS TO ISSUE BOND NEXT YEAR TO FINANCE CAPEX

Telecommunication firm Bakrie Telecom , a unit of Bakrie group, is considering issuing a bond next year to finance its 2012 capital expenditure (capex), which could reach between $150-$180 million, Justiro Abi, the company's finance director said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- WIJAYA KARYA H1 SALES UP 31 PCT

State construction firm Wijaya Karya recorded sales of 3.31 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 31 percent, as net profits were up slightly to 141.46 billion rupiah from 140.7 billion rupiah last year, said Natal Argawan, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.4)

- WIKA-CHENGDA WORK ON EPC PROJECT WORTH 1.3 TRLN RPH

State construction firm Wijaya Karya (Wika) and ChengDa Engineering of China, are currently working on a project to build a steam power plant in South Kalimantan worth 1.3 trillion rupiah, said Natal Argawan, the company's corporate secretary. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are likely to weaken as investors turn cautious ahead of a speech by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which they hope may give some signals on future measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, ended little changed on Thursday.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy.

* Oil rose on Thursday due to concerns about Hurricane Irene's impact on U.S. East Coast fuel supplies and fighting in Libya.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday on worries over slower overseas demand after top producer Indonesia revised its export tax structure that could make its shipments cheaper and on caution over the global economy. -----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2341 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56% -18.330 USD/JPY 77.34 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2339 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1761.94 -0.43% -7.560 US CRUDE CLc1 84.97 -0.39% -0.320 DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89 ASIA ADRS 119.15 -1.46% -1.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

