Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - Feb 3

- ExxonMobil agrees to increase output at Cepu block-BP
Migas
Oil and gas regulator BP Migas said ExxonMobil have
agreed to increase oil production at the Cepu block to 27,000
barrels per day (bpd) this year from the current rate of 22,000
bpd. (Jakarta Post p.13 & Investor Daily p.9)
- OIL OUTPUT IN JAN MISSES TARGET-GOVT
Indonesia's oil production in January only reached 886,000
barrels per day (bpd), lower than the government's total target
of 950,000 bpd, said Raden Priyono, the chairman of oil and gas
regulator BP Migas. (Investor Daily p.9 & Kontan p.14)
- KIMIA FARMA AIMS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk, plans
to raise up to 2 trillion rupiah ($223.71 million) via a rights
issue, scheduled for the first half of this year, said CEO
Sjamsul Arifin. (Investor Daily p.13)
- INDONESIA'S 2011 COAL OUTPUT REACH 371 MLN TONNES
Indonesia's coal production in 2011 reached 371 million
tonnes, up 34 percent from the previous year, said Edi Prasodjo,
director coal mining and development at the energy and mineral
resources ministry. He added that in 2011, 246 million tonnes
was exported. (Kontan p.14)
- BSD SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 3.16 TRLN RPH
Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk expects net
revenues in 2012 to be 3.03-3.16 trillion rupiah ($338.93-353.47
million), up 10-15 percent from the 2011 estimate of 2.75
trillion rupiah, said Hermawan Wijaya, the company's director.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's stock market rose 1.3 percent on
Thursday, moving close to around the six-month highs that it
reached early last week as upbeat manufacturing data from some
nations that boosted hopes for global economic growth and
spurred demand for regional big caps such as banks.
* Asian shares and major currencies were stuck in ranges on
Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues
over the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt
restructuring talks dragged on.
* U.S. stocks seesawed in a tight range on Thursday as
earnings reports drove individual shares, while a drop in
jobless claims pointed to a slowly healing labor market before
Friday's employment report.
* U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as the previous day's
data showing rising crude oil and gasoline stockpiles continued
to generate bearish sentiment.
* Malaysian crude palm oil touched a new six-week low on
Thursday as the ringgit currency strengthened against the U.S.
dollar, making it expensive for refiners to buy feedstock to
process at a time when demand has slowed.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0033 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1325.54 0.11 1.45
USD/JPY 76.18 -0.07 -0.05
US 10YR 1.82 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1757.65 -0.10 -1.74
US CRUDE 96.56 0.21 0.20
DOW JONES 12705.41 -0.09 -11.05
ASIA ADRS 127.22 0.66 0.84
FTSE 100 5796.07 0.09 5.35
-----------------------------------------------------------
