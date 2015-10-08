版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 8日 星期四 20:28 BJT

Freeport says Indonesia promises approval to operate beyond 2021

Oct 8 Energy and mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc said the government of Indonesia has assured the company's local unit that it will approve the extension of operations beyond 2021.

The government is working on economic stimulus measures, including revisions to mining regulations, Freeport said.

Freeport mines copper, gold and silver in the Grasberg project in Indonesia, under a contract with the government. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐