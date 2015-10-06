INSIGHT-Big palm oil's pledge to preserve forests vexes Indonesia

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 7 The Indonesian government is
asking major palm oil companies to row back on the historic "no
deforestation" pledges they made at last year's United Nations
climate change summit, officials and company sources say.
Major palm oil companies were invited to a series of
meetings at the economics ministry last week, where officials
expressed concern the pledges the plantation companies made are
causing big problems for smaller palm oil firms in their supply
chain, the sources told Reuters.
The government has asked palm oil firms who signed the
Indonesian Palm Oil Pledge (IPOP) to exempt smallholders because
they are not yet ready to practice the same level of sustainable
forest practices as the big players, said Musdhalifah Machmud,
deputy minister for food and agriculture at the coordinating
ministry for economic affairs.
"Yah, they need to let smallholders fulfil their trade," she
told Reuters.
Indonesia is the world's biggest palm oil producer and
exporter and its industry employs nearly 5 million workers.
A top official at one of the major palm oil companies, who
did not want to be named, said the companies "received guidance
notes" from ministry officials.
PALM OIL STIGMA
A representative of an environmental group said the
government is urging big palm oil firms to "water their stance
down" by urging them to continue to buy palm oil from their
suppliers, even if that company is cutting down forests for new
plantations.
"This would pretty much ruin the whole attempt to create an
industry-wide no-deforestation situation to remove the stigma
from Indonesian palm oil," the NGO representative said.
The pressure from the national government comes after local
governments in Indonesia have begun taking away concessions from
palm oil companies who tried to convert them into conservation
forests, several big palm oil companies told Reuters.
The controversy over the IPOP pledges is arising as the
Indonesia government comes under mounting pressure from its
neighbours over the smoky haze from forest fires that has
blanketed much of Southeast Asia the past month.
Plantation firms who use "slash and burn" techniques to
clear forests - most of them smallholders now - are one of the
biggest reasons for the fires.
Home to the world's third-largest tropical forests - and the
world's fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases mainly due to
their destruction - Indonesia will be one of the countries in
the spotlight at December's U.N. climate change conference in
Paris. The meeting will try to get legally binding commitments
from the 190 member nations to slash greenhouse gases.
SUPERMARKET PRODUCTS
The spectacular growth of palm oil plantations over the past
quarter-century, now covering over 11 million hectares in
Indonesia or an area bigger than Iceland, has been a leading
cause of deforestation.
Cheaper than other vegetable oils and low in trans-fat
acids, palm oil has increasingly found its way into products
throughout the supermarket, most commonly as cooking oil, but
also everything from snack foods and chocolates to soaps and
soup.
Around five years ago environmental activists began
pressuring some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies
to demand their palm oil suppliers adopt more sustainable
forestry practices. They organised demonstrations outside
suburban U.S. supermarkets. A prime-time documentary in April
2014 featured an angry Harrison Ford, clutching an orangutan on
a visit to peat forests in Indonesia being clear-cut for
plantations. Activists and media reports began highlighting the
use of child workers and forced labour on some plantations.
The campaign worked. In September of last year, all the
major Indonesian palm oil companies signed a "No Deforestation,
No Peat, No Exploitation" pledge. Together, they and their
supply chains controlled well over half the global palm oil
trade. Indonesia's two biggest timber and paper companies, Asia
Pacific Resources International Ltd and Asia Pulp and Paper have
signed similar forestry sustainability pledges.
Greenpeace, which in 2010 had launched a YouTube video
against Nestle for buying palm oil from a subsidiary
of Singapore-based Golden-Agri Resources, then joined
hands with their former arch villains to help them implement the
pledges.
It seemed like a turning point in the battle against climate
change.
MONITORING COMPLIANCE
After the cascading movement of companies and their
customers to adopt deforestation pledges, environmental
activists and some of the companies themselves, set up online
platforms to monitor compliance with their IPOP pledges.
Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest palm
oil trader, unveiled an online platform this year that provides
transparency and "traceability" into its supply chain, including
the names and locations of refineries and palm oil mills.
"Wilmar is the first agro-industrial giant to offer a way to
follow palm oil all the way back to the mills where the oil is
processed," says Scott Poynton of The Forest Trust, a forestry
activist group, which brokered Wilmar's zero deforestation
policy and built the online dashboard.
Rainforest Action Network started a "Snackfood 20 Scorecard"
that monitors the implementation of deforestation pledges by
companies that buy palm oil from major plantation firms for
their products, such as PepsiCo Inc, Kellogg Co
and Kraft Heinz Co.
The speed and alacrity with which the major plantation
companies began enforcing their "no deforestation" pledges -
which also apply to companies in their supply chain - caught
both the national government and smaller growers by surprise.
Efforts by big palm oil firms to convert concessions into
protected forests have run into roadblocks at the local
government level.
CONFLICT OVER CONCESSIONS
When Golden Agri, one of the IPOP companies, tried to
convert an area designated for plantations in Indonesian Borneo
into a conservation forest, the local government threatened to
revoke the concession, said Agus Purnomo, the company's director
for strategic stakeholders agreement. He said the company was
still negotiating with officials in the Kapuas Hulu district of
West Kalimantan.
"If we are not developing it into plantations, they cancel
(the concession) and give it to somebody else - a competitor,"
said Purnomo, a former director at WWF Indonesia and a
presidential advisor on climate change.
Officials in Kapuas Hulu could not be reached for comment.
Wilmar and unlisted Singapore-based palm oil firm Musim Mas
told Reuters they, too, had experienced problems similar to that
of Golden Agri.
The conflict over whether concessions should be planted or
preserved reflects a major policy dilemma in Indonesia: The
forests are a prime source of employment and development in the
world's fourth-most populous country, but their rapid depletion
has economic as well as environmental consequences.
ENCROACHING ON POLICY
Palm oil is a key driver of economic growth in Indonesia,
said Machmud at the economics ministry. And growth is slowing:
Indonesia's GDP is expected to decline to 4.9 percent this year
from above 6 percent over the last decade.
"Part of our country we have to protect for forests, and the
other part we have to do some economic activity so the people
around it can improve their prosperity," she said.
The no-deforestation pledges made by the big palm oil
companies are putting smallholders at risk, she said.
"My concern is (small) farmers cannot sell," said Machmud.
"The entire supply chain cannot do something that is not allowed
by IPOP."
Moreover, IPOP was never coordinated with the government
and encroaches on government policy and guidelines, she said.
The problem, she said, is that companies like Golden Agri
are setting aside forests in their concession area for
preservation that the government has already assigned for
development.
"If you don't like it, no problem," she said. "Another
company will come to develop it."
It's a stance that makes environmental groups unhappy.
The biggest palm oil and timber companies in Indonesia have
all committed to the "no-deforestation" pledge and now they were
losing concessions when they try to preserve forests, said
Bustar Maitar, head of Greenpeace's campaign to save the forests
in Indonesia. "This is enough to gain the momentum to tell the
government that business as usual has already passed," he said.
HAZY POLICY
Caught in the middle is Nur Masripatin, appointed in June to
the new role of director-general in charge of climate change
policy within the newly merged environment and forestry
ministry.
The government has had competing aims around development and
conservation, she said in an interview, and her job is to help
coordinate those priorities between different ministries.
The previous president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono took a
high-profile approach to climate change policy because he "was
more (about) exposing this country to the world," she said. "Our
new president really wants to focus on developing the country
and especially improving the welfare of the poor."
The environment and forestry ministry can do little about
the conflicts over whether to preserve or develop forests in
concession area, she added, because land use comes under the
purview of the agricultural ministry.
It puts Indonesia in an awkward position in trying to defend
its efforts to fight the forest fires - and the smothering haze
it engenders - with its enraged neighbours. Malaysia's prime
minister on Monday demanded that Indonesia take action against
those setting fires in the forests.
Smallholder companies seeking to clear land for palm oil and
pulp wood plantations have been accused of setting the fires
that smoulder for weeks in underground peat deposits in Sumatra
and Indonesia's part of Borneo island.
Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla said his country had
no need to apologise for a month or so of fire and haze each
year. "Look at how long they have enjoyed fresh air from our
green environment and forests when there were no fires," he said
during a dialogue session with Indonesians in New York in late
September. "Could be months. Are they grateful?"
