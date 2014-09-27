Open-pit mining suspended after four killed at Freeport Indonesia's copper mine

BRIEF-NuStar Logistics L.P. says priced $550 mln amount of 5.625% senior notes due April 2027
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
JAKARTA, Sept 27 Freeport-McMoRan Inc temporarily suspended open-pit mining at its Indonesian mine on Saturday, a company statement said, after four people died in an accident at one of the world's biggest copper mines.
A collision involving a truck carrying nine people at the Grasberg open-pit mine resulted in activities being temporarily suspended for an investigation of the accident, Freeport spokeswoman Ledy Simarmata said in a statement.
The company was unable to give any estimates on the impact to overall production. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Chris Nusatya; Editing by Michael Perry)
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* Qtrly affo per share $0.015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* My Size Inc says company received a letter from Israeli Postal Service terminating its relationship